Las Vegas Global Wine Awards Announce New Date & Location
The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards have Changed Dates to September 9th - 11thLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards is announcing that it has rescheduled to a new date for its 2024 edition. The prestigious event, renowned for celebrating excellence in the world of wine, will now take place from September 9th to 11th at The Golden Nugget in Downtown Las Vegas.
The change in timing is not just a shift in dates but a strategic move that aligns with the most crucial selling quarter in the wine industry. Chairman of the Judges Panel, Tim McDonald, underlined the significance of this decision, stating, "By moving the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards to September, we are strategically positioning our winners for optimal post-show publicity and marketing opportunities. This ensures maximum visibility and impact for our esteemed participants, a decision we are confident will yield positive results."
Founder & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards, Eddie Rivkin, expressed his excitement about the move, stating, "We are delighted to bring the 2024 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards to The Golden Nugget, a renowned venue in the heart of Las Vegas. This move marks a significant milestone for us as we aim to enhance the overall experience for our participants and attendees."
The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards has garnered a reputation for excellence, attracting top winemakers, industry professionals, and wine enthusiasts from around the globe. With its new date and venue, the 2024 edition promises to be an even more memorable and impactful event for all involved.
About Las Vegas Global Wine Awards:
The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards is an esteemed international wine competition dedicated to recognizing excellence in winemaking from around the world. Founded with a commitment to celebrating quality and innovation in the wine industry, the awards showcase the finest wines and provide valuable recognition to deserving participants. For more information, visit www.VegasWineAwards.com
