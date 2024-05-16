RESILIENCE BRINGS HER CAMPAIGN TO SAVE THE PLANET TO AZUSA, CA

Jessica Jane Robinson has been at Valleydale Elementary School in Azusa, CA, all week teaching K-5 age kids about solid waste management, composting, recycling and other sustainability tools. Robinson does almost all her school programs in full costume and presents as her graphic novel character, the environmental Super Hero Resilience. Robinson's children's book "Resilience & Friends: The Cycles of Nature" is frequently used as a teaching tool in most of her school sessions.

Jessica Jane Robinson’s Graphic Novel Character ‘Resilience’ fights Climate Change

The goal of my programs is to empower students with the knowledge and skills to become proactive stewards of the environment, fostering a sense of sustainability within schools and their communities.” — Jessica Jane Robinson

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California environmental leader and performance artist Jessica Jane Robinson is one of the more innovative educators and teachers now bringing environmental education to K-5 elementary school students, and this week she is working with students at Valleydale Elementary School in Azusa, CA.

“I want to inspire a new generation of potential environmental leaders to take their place in protecting the future of the planet,” says Robinson, a former Miss Alameda (2010-2011) and founder of the non-profit organization Resilience Birthright. "I think we can solve climate change by practicing sustainability and conscious daily choices. Education is the key, and children are great because they are quick learners and eager to take positive action because they want to make a difference."

This week’s program is a partnership with Sustainable Environmental Management Company (https://sustainable-env.com) and the Azusa Unified School District (AUSD) of the San Gabriel Valley. The two-phase program she is spearheading this week first focuses on educating and training AUSD students and key employees to manage the sorting of food waste from non-organic sources in accordance with California’s SB-1383; the second phase will expand this pilot program to all schools in the district in the fall of 2024.

“Resilience can speak to the kids in a way that normal adults cannot as an ‘environmental superhero’ ” explains Robinson. “I want them to learn that the actions they take now and in future will have a ripple effect 20-30 years from now. I also want them to be well-informed now so that they can make positive decisions that will affect their future and let them know that I’ll be there supporting them every step of the way.”

She started the week in costume as Resilience presenting K-5 school assemblies at Valleydale with programming specially tailored to her young audiences. Tk-K and grades 1-2 got “Storytime with Resilience” focused on the perspective of two of the characters from her latest book (Resilience & Friends: Cycles of Nature), the earthworms Mr. & Mrs. Wiggles and how composting is vital for their survival. The stories and their lessons will tie back to what children can do at home and at school by composting, recycling and reducing their landfill waste.

Grades 3-5 will get her Earth Warrior Presentation geared toward an older age group; content will highlight the negative environmental impacts of overconsumption and waste, and give them the tools and skills to help mitigate everyday damage through daily “zero waste” practices.

“I always address how cultural and social behavioral changes can contribute to healing and resorting the environment,” Robinson says. “The goal of this and all my programs is to empower students with the knowledge and skills to become proactive stewards of the environment, fostering a sense of responsibility and sustainability within schools and their communities.”

Robinson will finish the week bringing the school’s classrooms follow-up lesson plans focused on sorting resources into compost, recycling and landfill. She and her support team will also help train “the green team” student volunteers with bin monitoring during lunch.

In her 10-year career working with schools all over California, Robinson has worked with over 80 schools. This includes over 165 school assemblies during which she has reached over 46,900 audience members and students.

Robinson, who studied drama in college and has an acting background, created an alter ego graphic comic book hero named Resilience, and a graphic novel series called “Resilience: Birthright”, to help reach people through artful storytelling and to inspire cultural and social change. She created an entire K-12 school program around this “environmental superhero” and has become a hot commodity for cities and schools in California and Colorado.

The Resilience schools program is very adaptable to different age groups, with sessions for grades Kindergarten-8th, as well as more specialized curriculum for high school students. For more information: https://www.resiliencebirthright.org

ABOUT JESSICA JANE ROBINSON

Jessica Jane Robinson developed a passion for environmental sustainability during her time as Miss Alameda. Through the "Miss Alameda Says, Compost!" (M.A.S.C.) program from 2010-2015, she successfully promoted composting and recycling in restaurants, schools, and businesses. Her efforts led to a city mandate on composting and recycling for multi-family and commercial properties. With over a decade of experience, Jessica has been actively teaching climate change and zero-waste practices in schools across California and Colorado, impacting over 80 schools.

Earth Warrior (superhero and carbon calculator theme song)