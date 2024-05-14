Institute for Neuro & Behavioral Project Management Gives $250,000 in NeuralPlan Certifications to Military Veterans
Founded in 2018 by Dr. Josh Ramirez and Dr. Jodi Wilson, the Institute is based in Pasco, Washington,PASCO, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES., May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Neuro & Behavioral Project Management has announced a landmark achievement in its mission to support military veterans and their families. The Institute recently awarded $250,000 worth of NeuralPlan NPPQ certifications (www.neural-plan.com) to veterans and their dependents, providing them with new opportunities to excel in the field of project management.
Founded in 2018 by Dr. Josh Ramirez and Dr. Jodi Wilson, the Institute is based in Pasco, Washington, and has garnered a reputation for integrating behavioral science into project management. With a focus on neural and behavioral project management, the Institute has seen an 80% improvement in projects meeting milestones on time by incorporating principles from behavioral science.
This initiative is part of the Institute's ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and their families in building new skills and career pathways. "We believe in the transformative power of education that leads to successful project outcomes," said Dr. Ramirez. "By offering these certifications, we're not only recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans and their families, but we're also empowering them with the tools to succeed in the modern workforce."
The Institute for Neuro & Behavioral Project Management is now setting its sights on an even more ambitious goal: giving away over $1 million in NeuralPlan certifications to veterans. This initiative aims to expand the impact and reach of behavioral project management, providing veterans and their families with innovative tools to navigate the complexities of project management in various industries.
NeuralPlan, developed by the Institute and authored by Dr. Josh Ramirez and Dr. Shari De Baets, is a unique approach to project management that combines principles from neuroscience and behavioral science to improve project outcomes. It focuses on understanding the human factors that influence project success, providing a framework for predicting and addressing obstacles effectively. By integrating these concepts, project managers can better understand and navigate the complexities of human behavior within projects.
The Institute researches the integration of project management with behavioral and neuroscience, similar to the discipline of behavioral economics, which combines the technical discipline of economics with behavioral science. The creation of behavioral economics eventually led to the award of two Nobel prizes: Dr. Richard Thaler, and the late Dr Daniel Kahneman, who recently passed at the age of 90 (https://www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2024/03/27/daniel-kahneman-dead/).
See what the University of Maryland had to say about this budding field of Behavioral Project Management: https://pm.umd.edu/2021/07/07/combining-behavioral-science-with-project-management/.
The benefits of NeuralPlan are clear. By addressing common challenges such as cognitive biases, time pressure, and social dynamics, project managers can make more accurate predictions, improve decision-making, and ultimately deliver projects on time and within budget.
As the Institute continues to push the boundaries of project management through behavioral science, its commitment to veterans and their families remains steadfast. This significant donation of $250,000 in NeuralPlan certifications is just the beginning, with the next milestone set at over $1 million in giveaways to veterans and their dependents.
For more information about the Institute for Neuro & Behavioral Project Management and its certification programs, visit www.behavioralPM.com or contact the institute at dreamteam@nbpmi.com
