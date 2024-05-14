Submit Release
Annual Review 2023

The Annual Review 2023 highlights historic decisions that will strengthen and expand the EBRD’s reach and boost its long-term impact. Our shareholders approved both a €4 billion capital increase to continue our vital work in Ukraine, and expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq.

The EBRD continues to respond to crises, reaching a record of €6.5 billion of financing in our Green Economy Transition approach, and providing support for Türkiye and Morocco in the aftermath of terrible earthquakes.

The Bank’s transformation agenda continues to deliver a modernised institution that is an effective and efficient partner.

