InventionHome® Product Developer Creates USB Drive Loaded with Music for Plug-and-Play Features in a Vehicle
EINPresswire.com/ --
Maria S. of Caldwell, ID is the creator of the Thum-Mus, a modified thumb drive that comes with a pre-loaded music album or full audio book that fits into an automobile's USB port. It can be used by consumers to listen to their favorite artist, album, or author without any other handheld technology. The data would be compatible with the vehicle’s audio system, allowing users to easily change songs (or chapter/page) with existing buttons. This novel and unique device is a great alternative to compact discs for use in newer vehicles without CD players. A full pre-loaded album or book is an innovative opportunity for consumers to fully enjoy while on the road.
The USB is comprised of a standard size drive with enough data capacity to store an entire album of songs (usually 16 to 32GB), offering a storage space friendly device when compared to CDs. It can be safely stored in a vehicle’s center console or glove compartment when not in use. The exterior displays the album’s cover art or other images related to the artist. The thumb drive cases come in a variety of sizes and could be designed to fit any genre.
Thum-mus has audio and visual capabilities, meaning it is compatible with the dashboard display and radio controls in the car. It is formatted and designed to display the album on the car’s screen. The user can also easily control their song selection with the car’s existing control buttons. Users can play, pause, replay, shuffle, and move forward/backward through the list of songs. Like a traditional compact disc album, songs cannot be added, deleted, modified, or changed. Users can simply plug-and-play the device without requiring internet, a Bluetooth connection, or any type of streaming service subscription.
Markets associated with vehicle audio and stereo systems are vast, dynamic, and highly competitive. Several factors contribute to the variety in this market, including the preferences of car manufacturers, advancements in technology, and consumer demand for enhanced connectivity and entertainment options. The in-car audio market includes various players, ranging from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that supply audio systems directly to car manufacturers, to aftermarket manufacturers and suppliers that offer upgrades and replacements for existing systems.
Consumers increasingly prioritize connectivity and convenience features in their vehicles. This includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, wireless charging, and voice-activated controls, all of which contribute to a more enjoyable in-car entertainment experience. Products like the Thum-Mus fit perfectly within these niche markets, offering a competitive option that any manufacturer could add to their current product lines.
Maria filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Thum-Mus product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Thum-Mus can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
