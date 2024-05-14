Artmattan Films Acquires North American Rights to POWER ALLEY / LEVANTE

ArtMattan Films has announced the acquisition of "Power Alley," the 2023 drama film directed by Lillah Halla also known by its Portuguese title "Levante”.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED SATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films , the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has announced the acquisition of " Power Alley ," the 2023 drama film directed by Lillah Halla also known by its Portuguese title "Levante”."Power Alley" is a gripping Brazilian drama that weaves a tale of personal struggle and societal challenges. The film debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's Critics' Week and won the FIPRESCI Prize for Parallel Sections.Set in São Paulo, it follows Sofia, a spirited teen volleyball player from a modest background, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she faces an unwanted pregnancy. In a society marred by rigid conservatism and restrictive women’s rights, Sofia's story becomes a fight for autonomy and identity.She is surrounded by a supportive team, including trans and non-binary members making the film a vivid exploration of queer sisterhood and resilience against the odds.Diarah N'Daw-Spech, Co-founder and General Manager of ArtMattan Films, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We are excited to bring 'Power Alley' to North American audiences. This film not only showcases exceptional artistry and compelling storytelling but also aligns perfectly with ArtMattan’s mission to promote diverse narratives from around the globe."A poignant narrative that engages and inspires audiences worlwide bringing a fresh, powerful voice to critical contemporary issues, "Power Alley" will continue to screen in various film festivals in North America before getting a limited theatrical release in the fall."A punchy, confrontational energy infuses this celebration of queer sisterhood in the face of Brazilian conservatism." ~ Screen International"The context of the team environment being a highly queer space, complete with trans and non-binary players... gives the notion of overcoming an unwanted pregnancy a unique charge: with a far-right, Bolsonaroist group catching wind of her situation as neighborhood gossip circulates...," Cineuropa

