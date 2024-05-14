YY Group Reports Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue totaled $31.8 million, a 59% increase year-over-year



SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group”, “YYGH”, or the “Company”), a data and technology-driven company that specializes in creating enterprise intelligent labor matching services and smart cleaning solutions, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to report growing revenues and increased gross profits for 2023, up 59% and 42% year-over-year, respectively,” said Mike Fu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. “With our recent IPO on the Nasdaq and expansion into new countries, we continue to successfully execute our strategic plan, to grow the Company and create value for our shareholders.”

Full Year 2023 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Completed initial public offering of 1,125,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million

Expanded into Australia, Vietnam and Cambodia hotel and hospitality markets

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

All numbers below as of December 31, 2023

Revenue totaled $31.8 million, a 59% increase from $20.0 million, year-over-year

Cost of Revenue totaled $28.1 million, a 61% increase from $17.5 million, year-over-year

Gross Profit totaled $3.7 million, a 42% increase from $2.6 million, year-over-year

Operating profit and net profit of $1.4 million and $864,000, respectively

Total revenues increased by $11.8 million or approximately 59%, from $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $31.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Total revenues increased due to an approximately 41% increase in cleaning services and an approximately 94% increase in manpower outsourcing services.

Gross profit increased by $1.1 million, from $2.6 million to $3.7 million or approximately 42% primarily due to the increase in gross profit from both cleaning and manpower services.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, we generated operating profit and net profit of $1.4 million and $864,000, respectively.

The total cost of revenue increased by $10.6 million or 61%, from $17.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The approximately 61% overall increase in cost of revenue is primarily driven by an increase in manpower cost incurred in both cleaning services and manpower outsourcing services, primarily due to an increase in hourly charging rate of casual labors, increase in customers demand and orders fulfilled as a result of expansion of business.

General and administrative expenses increased by $937,200, or approximately 31%, from $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, mainly due to an increase in staff expenses resulted from increased number of employees and administrative expenses to support expanded business.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash balances of $467,235, current assets of $10.2 million and current liabilities of $6.0 million, which resulted in a positive working capital of $4.2 million.

YY GROUP, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31 2023 Note 2023 2022 (As revised2) USD USD Assets Current assets: Cash 5 467,235 161,022 Trade receivables 6 7,037,942 4,155,737 Prepayment and other current assets 7 2,667,166 425,649 Amount due from related parties 18 31,298 457,312 Total Current Assets 10,203,641 5,199,720 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets 8 78,434 210,651 Property and equipment, net 9 368,621 278,866 Prepayment, non-current 7 18,656 - Deferred tax assets 17 738 78,545 Total Non-current assets 466,449 568,062 Total Assets 10,670,090 5,767,782 Currents Liabilities: Trade and other payables 10 2,996,636 2,013,743 Amount due to related parties 18 67,521 74,292 Lease liabilities, current 11 69,135 147,474 Loans and borrowings, current 11 2,856,491 1,279,314 Total Current Liabilities 5,989,783 3,514,823 Non-current Liabilities: Loans and borrowings, non-current 11 523,607 503,286 Convertible notes – liability component 11 - 736,129 Lease liabilities, non-current 11 15,187 71,895 Total Non-current Liabilities 538,794 1,311,310 Total Liabilities 6,528,577 4,826,133 Equity Share Capital* 12 3,564,150 1,228,037 Reserves 12 20,667 20,825 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 545,797 (306,537 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 4,130,614 942,325 Non-controlling interests 10,899 (676 ) Total equity 4,141,513 941,649 Total liabilities and equity 10,670,090 5,767,782





YY GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AS OF DECEMBER 31 2023 Note 2023 2022 (As revised2) USD USD Revenue 14 31,772,286 20,022,529 Cost of revenue 15 (28,120,506 ) (17,450,131 ) Gross profit 3,651,780 2,572,398 Other income 15 1,830,899 1,952,420 Selling and marketing expenses 15 (191,582 ) (325,678 ) General and administrative expenses 15 (3,846,367 ) (2,909,167 ) Other expenses (27,781 ) (57,113 ) Operating profit 1,416,949 1,232,860 Finance cost 16 (328,610 ) (329,370 ) Profit before tax 1,088,339 903,490 Income tax (expenses) benefit 17 (224,302 ) (142,150 ) Profit for the year 864,037 761,340 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations 7,301 26,931 Total comprehensive income for the year 871,338 788,271 Profit (loss) attributable to: Equity owners of the Company 852,334 761,628 Non-controlling interests 11,703 (288 ) Profit for the year 864,037 761,340 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity owners of the Company 859,763 788,947 Non-controlling interests 11,575 (676 ) Total comprehensive income for the year 871,338 788,271 Basic earnings per share* 13 0.02 0.02 Diluted earnings per share* 13 0.02 0.02



