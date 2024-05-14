Submit Release
YY Group Reports Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue totaled $31.8 million, a 59% increase year-over-year

Gross Profit was $3.7 million, a 42% increase year-over-year

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group”, “YYGH”, or the “Company”), a data and technology-driven company that specializes in creating enterprise intelligent labor matching services and smart cleaning solutions, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased to report growing revenues and increased gross profits for 2023, up 59% and 42% year-over-year, respectively,” said Mike Fu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of YY Group. “With our recent IPO on the Nasdaq and expansion into new countries, we continue to successfully execute our strategic plan, to grow the Company and create value for our shareholders.”

Full Year 2023 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

  • Completed initial public offering of 1,125,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at $4.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million
  • Expanded into Australia, Vietnam and Cambodia hotel and hospitality markets

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:
All numbers below as of December 31, 2023

  • Revenue totaled $31.8 million, a 59% increase from $20.0 million, year-over-year
  • Cost of Revenue totaled $28.1 million, a 61% increase from $17.5 million, year-over-year
  • Gross Profit totaled $3.7 million, a 42% increase from $2.6 million, year-over-year
  • Operating profit and net profit of $1.4 million and $864,000, respectively

Total revenues increased by $11.8 million or approximately 59%, from $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $31.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Total revenues increased due to an approximately 41% increase in cleaning services and an approximately 94% increase in manpower outsourcing services.

Gross profit increased by $1.1 million, from $2.6 million to $3.7 million or approximately 42% primarily due to the increase in gross profit from both cleaning and manpower services.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, we generated operating profit and net profit of $1.4 million and $864,000, respectively.

The total cost of revenue increased by $10.6 million or 61%, from $17.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The approximately 61% overall increase in cost of revenue is primarily driven by an increase in manpower cost incurred in both cleaning services and manpower outsourcing services, primarily due to an increase in hourly charging rate of casual labors, increase in customers demand and orders fulfilled as a result of expansion of business.

General and administrative expenses increased by $937,200, or approximately 31%, from $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, mainly due to an increase in staff expenses resulted from increased number of employees and administrative expenses to support expanded business.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash balances of $467,235, current assets of $10.2 million and current liabilities of $6.0 million, which resulted in a positive working capital of $4.2 million.

About YY Group Holding Limited
YY Group Holding Limited is a Singapore-based company dedicated to redefining digital interactions and creating impactful connections in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Rooted in innovation and a commitment to user-centric experiences, YY Circle leverages cutting-edge technology to foster engagement, collaboration, and community building.
For more information, please visit https://yygroupholding.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
Singapore Investor Contact
Phua Zhi Yong, Chief Financial Officer
YY Group
jason.phua@yygroupholding.com

U.S. Investor Contact
Jack Perkins
KCSA Strategic Communications
YYGroup@kcsa.com


               
YY GROUP, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31 2023
 
    Note   2023   2022  
    (As revised2)  
        USD   USD  
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash   5   467,235   161,022  
Trade receivables   6   7,037,942   4,155,737  
Prepayment and other current assets   7   2,667,166   425,649  
Amount due from related parties   18   31,298   457,312  
Total Current Assets       10,203,641   5,199,720  
               
Non-current assets:              
Right-of-use assets   8   78,434   210,651  
Property and equipment, net   9   368,621   278,866  
Prepayment, non-current   7   18,656   -  
Deferred tax assets   17   738   78,545  
Total Non-current assets       466,449   568,062  
               
Total Assets       10,670,090   5,767,782  
               
Currents Liabilities:              
Trade and other payables   10   2,996,636   2,013,743  
Amount due to related parties   18   67,521   74,292  
Lease liabilities, current   11   69,135   147,474  
Loans and borrowings, current   11   2,856,491   1,279,314  
Total Current Liabilities       5,989,783   3,514,823  
               
Non-current Liabilities:              
Loans and borrowings, non-current   11   523,607   503,286  
Convertible notes – liability component   11   -   736,129  
Lease liabilities, non-current   11   15,187   71,895  
Total Non-current Liabilities       538,794   1,311,310  
Total Liabilities       6,528,577   4,826,133  
               
Equity              
Share Capital*   12   3,564,150   1,228,037  
Reserves   12   20,667   20,825  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)       545,797   (306,537
Equity attributable to owners of the Company       4,130,614   942,325  
               
Non-controlling interests       10,899   (676 )
Total equity       4,141,513   941,649  
               
Total liabilities and equity       10,670,090   5,767,782  


 
YY GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AS OF DECEMBER 31 2023
 
    Note   2023     2022  
        (As revised2)  
        USD     USD  
Revenue   14   31,772,286     20,022,529  
Cost of revenue   15   (28,120,506 )   (17,450,131 )
Gross profit       3,651,780     2,572,398  
                 
Other income   15   1,830,899     1,952,420  
Selling and marketing expenses   15   (191,582 )   (325,678 )
General and administrative expenses   15   (3,846,367 )   (2,909,167 )
Other expenses       (27,781 )   (57,113 )
Operating profit       1,416,949     1,232,860  
                 
Finance cost   16   (328,610 )   (329,370 )
Profit before tax       1,088,339     903,490  
Income tax (expenses) benefit   17   (224,302 )   (142,150 )
Profit for the year       864,037     761,340  
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations       7,301     26,931  
Total comprehensive income for the year       871,338     788,271  
                 
Profit (loss) attributable to:                
Equity owners of the Company       852,334     761,628  
Non-controlling interests       11,703     (288 )
                 
Profit for the year       864,037     761,340  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                
Equity owners of the Company       859,763     788,947  
Non-controlling interests       11,575     (676 )
Total comprehensive income for the year       871,338     788,271  
                 
Basic earnings per share*   13   0.02     0.02  
                 
 Diluted earnings per share*    13   0.02     0.02  


 
YY GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AS OF DECEMBER 31 2023
             
    2023     2022  
        (As revised2)  
    USD     USD  
Operating activities            
Profit for the year   864,037     761,340  
Adjustments for:            
Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 9)   122,695     213,206  
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 8)   165,862     127,352  
Finance Cost (Note 16)   328,610     329,370  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   -     48,395  
Gain on lease termination   (860 )   -  
Income tax expenses (benefit) (Note 17)   224,302     142,150  
    1,704,646     1,621,813  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Trade receivables   (1,636,577 )   (192,652 )
Trade and other payables   879,705     (89,769 )
Amount due to related parties   (285,927 )   (22,083 )
Prepayment and other assets   (182,850 )   (121,436 )
Cash provided by operations   478,997     1,195,873  
Interest paid   (308,651 )   (225,193 )
Income tax paid   (118,638 )   (75,736 )
Income tax refund   -     40,329  
Net cash provided by operating activities   51,708     935,273  
             
Investing activities            
Purchase of property and equipment (Note 9)   (224,185 )   (112,113 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (224,185 )   (112,113 )
             
Financing activities            
Issuance of Class A shares   -     212,450  
Issuance of a convertible loan   -     743,273  
Proceeds from guaranteed bank loans   931,862     1,603,768  
Repayment from a shareholder’s loan   1,852,945     -  
Loan to a shareholder   (1,146,464 )   (1,035,306 )
Loan to a related party   -     (25,167 )
Payment of lease liabilities   (178,040 )   (133,382 )
Payment of listing expenses   (439,513 )   -  
Repayment of guaranteed bank loans   (550,426 )   (2,091,971 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   470,364     (726,335 )
Effect of foreign exchange of cash   8,326     (1,796 )
Net increase in cash   306,213     95,029  
Cash balances at beginning of year   161,022     65,993  
Cash balances at end of year (Note 5)   467,235     161,022  

