Reef ecosystem conservation for the Hawaiian Islands: the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on benthic reef populations

This paper explores the anthropogenic effects of rapid climate change and ocean acidification on benthic coral populations along the Hawaiian archipelago. Moreover, the reliance of Hawaiian coastal communities on coral reefs for sustenance and economic prosperity is evaluated to determine the importance of reef ecosystem conservation for the prosperity of Hawaii. Chapter 1 introduces the importance of coral and supplies quantitative data on declining coral populations traditional to Hawaii, as a result of ocean warming and acidification. Empirical data from prior, prominent studies, combined with my own, will be discussed. Chapter 2 outlines the ecology of Hawaiian reef ecosystems, the scientific mechanisms behind coral and its essential but fragile relationship with algae, and the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on this relationship. A conceptual understanding of benthic ecology traditional to Hawaii’s reef ecosystems is pertinent when understanding the effects of climate change and ocean acidification, and explaining the functioning of coral as the driver of reef ecosystems showcases its importance to Hawaiian communities. Chapter 3 further lays out quantitative and qualitative data; however, regarding the complex relationship between Hawaiian coastal communities and reef ecosystems to effectively convey the importance of benthic coral health to community life. Additionally, the chapter observes the multifaceted anthropogenic factors directly related to the decline of coral health, evaluating the most prominent threats at both global and local levels. Chapter 4 contextualizes notable existing efforts for reef ecosystem conservation in Hawaii and assesses the current state reef conservation policies in both the state and federal government. Finally, chapter 5 presents adaptive and preservative policy recommendations, with an emphasis on adaptive strategies, to effectively identify effective reef ecosystem conservation efforts that will preserve their vitality

Roberts S., 2024. Reef ecosystem conservation for the Hawaiian Islands: the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on benthic reef populations. PhD Thesis, Fordham University. 73 p. Thesis.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related