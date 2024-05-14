The process whereby the ocean’s pH falls as a result of absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is known as ocean acidification It is a major concern because it can have negative impacts on marine life and ecosystems. In this article, we review the causes of ocean acidification and its potential effects on marine organisms and ecosystems. We also discuss some possible strategies for mitigating ocean acidification, including the use of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies, ocean alkalinity enhancement techniques, and ocean iron fertilization. Overall, This review highlights the need for continued research and action to address the challenges posed by ocean acidification. Objectives: This literature review aims to explore the causes, effects and possible mitigation strategies of ocean acidification. Method and results: The methods used in this literature review included a comprehensive search of the scientific literature on ocean acidification, using databases such as Google Scholars and the Web of Science along with other literature. Furthermore, the reference lists of pertinent papers were examined in order to find any further research that might have eluded during the first search. The inclusion criteria for the studies included in this review were that they must have been published in a peer-reviewed journal and must have focused on the effects of ocean acidification on marine organisms and ecosystems. Conclusion: Ocean acidification is a serious problem that would have massive implications for both the environment and the human lives that depend on it. The marine ecosystem has felt its effect in the forms of the decreasing population of calcifying marine organisms and possibly fishes as they are now more prone to predation due to its change in behavior. Massive changes of their population has the potential to disrupt the ecosystem dramatically.

Hadi A. G., 2024. Causes, effects and possible mitigation strategies of ocean acidification. Journal of Marine Problems and Threats 1(1): 10-18. Article.

