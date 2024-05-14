2024 International High-end Forum on Intelligent Construction and Sustainable Development Held in New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 9th, 2024 local time, the 2024 International High end Forum on Intelligent Construction and Sustainable Development，co-sponsored by China Technology Market Association and Chinese Brand Innovation and Development Project,was grandly held in the conference hall on the fourth floor of the United Nations Headquarters. Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner for International Affairs in New York City, Mariam Shaikh, Social and Digital Media Advisor to the Office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Daniel del Valle Blanco, Ambassador of the United Nations Youth Organization, Yao Wang, Advisor to the Intelligent Construction Committee of the China Technology and Market Association, Zheng Yi, Chairman of Haoyunda Group, H. Wong Raymond, Law Offices of Wong, Wong & Associates, P.C., Li Nan, Secretary General of the Chinese Brand Innovation and Development Project, Anni Huang,Founder of the EmpowerHER Forun ,and ambassadors from multiple countries to the United Nations jointly attended the forum. The forum was hosted by Chen Yingqian, a journalist from Phoenix TV to the United Nations.
Intelligent construction is an important component of new productivity, providing strong impetus for the development of new productivity in China and even globally. Nowadays, intelligent construction technology has entered a new era, and the application of various advanced technologies has brought new development opportunities to the industry. From the popularization of intelligent equipment, to the analysis of big data, and then to the deep integration of technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things, intelligent construction, with its unique charm and advantages, leads the trend of healthy development in the global construction industry. The 2024 International High end Forum on Intelligent Construction and Sustainable Development focused on technological innovation and international industrial cooperation in the field of intelligent construction, and the attending guests had in-depth discussions.
This forum received blessings from Mr. Danilo Turk, former President of Slovenia. The host read out Mr. Turk's speech on site, expressing warm congratulations on the convening of this forum and advocating for global enterprises and professionals to actively participate in the United Nations Intelligent Building Forum, strengthen communication and cooperation, share experiences and achievements, and jointly promote innovation and application of intelligent building technology.
New York City Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, Social and Digital Media Advisor Mariam Shaikh of the Office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly, and Ambassador Daniel del Valle Blanco of the United Nations International Youth Organization delivered speeches, sharing their views and advocacy on intelligent construction from different perspectives.
At the forum, the "International Intelligent Construction Technology Alliance" was unveiled, and Mr. Yao Wang, consultant of the Intelligent Construction Committee of the China Technology Market Association, gave a preparatory work report for the "International Intelligent Construction Technology Alliance". He introduced the development goals, work priorities, member responsibilities, as well as the concept and value of the alliance to all parties. At the same time, Mr. Yao Wang also introduced the charter of the International Intelligent Construction Technology Alliance, clarifying the alliance's purpose, tasks, organizational structure, and operating mechanism. He expressed the hope that under this charter, all parties will adhere to the principles of openness, cooperation, and win-win, strengthen exchanges and cooperation with international peers, and jointly promote the progress and application of intelligent construction technology.
As a crucial link of this forum, the "International Intelligent Construction and New Material Technology Standards" have been officially released, and Ms. Zheng Yi, Chairman of Haoyunda Group, took the stage to complete the release ceremony. This technical standard has undergone years of effort, gathering global wisdom and covering multiple key aspects of intelligent construction and new materials, including but not limited to technical requirements for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of intelligent construction systems, as well as standardized regulations for the entire chain of research and development, production, and application of new materials. The release of standards is of great and far-reaching significance, not only representing the joint efforts and progress of the industry, but also exploring and leading the direction of future intelligent construction development.
At the forum, the launch ceremony of the "Blue Book on the Status and Trends of International Intelligent Construction Development" was grandly held. Daniel del Valle Blanco, Ambassador of the United Nations International Youth Organization, and Zheng Yi, Chairman of Haoyunda Group, jointly completed the unveiling ceremony. We hope that the Blue Book can provide important references for researchers, practitioners, and policy makers in the field of intelligent construction, and promote the healthy development of the intelligent construction field.
In addition, hostess Chen Yingqian, on behalf of the Alliance, solemnly announced the United Nations Intelligent Construction Forum initiative on site, advocating that international organizations, enterprises, and all sectors of society can work together to promote the development of global intelligent construction.
On site, Mariam Shaikh, Social and Digital Media Advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly, took the stage to present awards to Zheng Yi, Chairman of Haoyunda Group, and H. Wong Raymond, Law Offices of Wong, Wong & Associates, P.C., encouraging more talents and enterprises to invest in the field of intelligent construction and make efforts and contributions to the development of the industry.
Subsequently, Zheng Yi, Chairman of Haoyunda Group, gave a concluding speech on the forum, providing in-depth interpretation and analysis of intelligent construction and new material technology, and providing prospects for industry development.
At the end of the forum, Mr. Yao Wang and representatives from the organizers opened a celebration reception. On site, performing artists Yang Chenxiu and Albina Isufi brought wonderful performances to celebrate the successful hosting of the reception.
The 2024 International High end Forum on Intelligent Construction and Sustainable Development has come to a successful conclusion. This forum has truly built an international and professional communication platform in the field of intelligent construction, promoting the formulation and implementation of relevant standards and specifications, and injecting new impetus into the development of intelligent construction and new material technology.
