Rejuvine Life Sciences Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Revolutionize Diabetes Management with Science-Backed, Natural Solutions

MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Rejuvine Life Sciences , dedicated to developing natural healthcare solutions, today announces a crowdfunding campaign to expand their U.S. product line and advance diabetes research management.

The company utilizes natural resources to support the millions worldwide living with diabetes. Their leading product, Skordo Plus , is a garlic-based supplement designed to help regulate blood sugar levels and enhance overall well-being.

Operating in India, Singapore, and the U.S., Rejuvine Life Sciences offers a range of natural products , including Krewsano for bone health and Ostasano for healthy red blood cells. These products are backed by patents in the U.S. and India and are rigorously tested to meet stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.

Pat Theenathayalan, CEO of Rejuvine Life Sciences, stated: "We believe everyone deserves access to safe and effective healthcare solutions. This crowdfunding campaign is a chance for individuals passionate about health to join us in making a significant impact on diabetes management."

Rejuvine Life Sciences has partnered with Aram Naturals to bring our innovative products to customers in the USA and Canada. The company has also established key distributors in several regions and is exploring partnerships in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Through its crowdfunding campaign, the company is seeking to build on this momentum to further expand its reach and help millions affected by diabetes in the U.S.

The campaign allows for small investments, making it accessible for anyone interested in contributing to healthier diabetes management.

To participate in the crowdfunding campaign and learn more about Rejuvine Life Sciences, visit Rejuvine Life Sciences.

About Rejuvine Life Sciences:

Rejuvine Life Sciences focuses on creating evidence-based, natural healthcare solutions by integrating scientific research with traditional herbal wisdom, offering safe and effective wellness products.

About Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange:

Silicon Prairie Capital Partners is a renowned investment banking and financial services firm. Registered with the SEC and FINRA, it specializes in alternative trading, investment banking, and crowdfunding services to help growing companies achieve their funding goals.

Contact:

Sudhir Agrawal

CFO

Rejuvine Life Sciences Inc

sudhir@rejuvinelife.com

+1-302 451 9161

https://rejuvinelife.com/