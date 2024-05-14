Sleeve Label Market Forecasted to Expand Rapidly, Projecting US$ 25.6 Billion Value by 2034, with 4.8% CAGR

Sleeve label sales increasing for use across industries as they offer enough space for product details, brand elements, and promotional messages, says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD , UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demand for sleeve labels is rising from manufacturers across various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare for branding and promotional purposes. As a result, the global sleeve label market is estimated to be worth US$ 16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 25.6 billion by the end of 2034.Brands are increasingly utilizing technology such as augmented reality, QR codes, and NFC tags to enhance consumer contact and provide valuable product information. Brands are establishing direct channels of communication with consumers through these smart packaging solutions, which offer interactive experiences, personalized content, and additional product details. Smart feature integration into sleeve tags allows brands to stand out in a highly competitive market, improve the user's overall experience, and foster brand loyalty.Sleeve labels serve as essential labeling solutions across various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, chemicals, and home care. The increasing need for convenient packaging solutions in the food and beverage sector has been a key driver in the substantial growth of the sleeve label market.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9988 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global sleeve label market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.The market is estimated to reach a size of US$ 16 billion in 2024. North America is projected to account for 20.3% of the global market share by 2034.In North America, the United States is projected to account for 75.2% market share by 2034.TheEast Asia sleeve label market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2%.Sleeve label use in the beverage sector is projected to reach a market value of US$ 8.3 billion by the end of 2034.“Integration of smart packaging features into sleeve labels enables brands to enhance consumer interaction, provide vital product data, and enhance brand loyalty. The crucial role of sleeve labels in pharmaceutical and food and beverages packaging is influencing market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in the sleeve label industry are CCL Industries Inc., Bemis Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bonset America Corporation, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Fort Dearborn Company, D&L Packaging, and Resource Label Group, LLC.Increasing Emphasis on Customization in Branding and Marketing StrategiesCapacity to customize and personalize goods and services is becoming more and more important for branding and marketing strategies employed by companies across numerous industries. Sleeve labels offer a versatile means for brands to create unique and customized designs for their products. Thanks to advancements in digital printing technology, marketers can now easily and affordably create personalized sleeve labels that appeal to their target market.Because customized labels reflect consumers' values, preferences, and way of life, marketers can connect with consumers on a deeper level. Products with customized sleeve labels allow firms to foster a sense of brand loyalty among consumers, strengthen emotional connections with them, and eventually promote sales and revenue growth.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9988 Country-wise InsightsIn the North American region, the United States is poised to dominate the sleeve label market share, projected to reach 73.5% by 2024. This is attributed to the country's diverse consumer base and extensive array of products requiring packaging. Sleeve labels offer versatility, accommodating various container shapes and materials, thus driving their popularity among producers spanning industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and household goods.In the United States, retailers are increasingly prioritizing the enhancement of the consumer shopping experience and the creation of captivating displays. Sleeve labels present opportunities for product differentiation and reinforcement of brand identity.Meanwhile, China's e-commerce sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increased Internet and smartphone usage, particularly among the younger demographic. Sleeve labels are integral to e-commerce packaging, facilitating brand promotion and providing space for product details and essential information. 