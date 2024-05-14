Knightsbridge AI Announces Cyber Intelligence Partnership with Cloudburst

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knightsbridge is pleased to announce a partnership with Cloudburst to serve Knightsbridge’s Southeast Asia and Knightsbridge’s Government, Corporate and Institutional client base.

Knightsbridge's fintech solutions encompass a diverse array of offerings, spanning institutional finance, AI, blockchain, cybersecurity solutions, and data analytics platforms.

Cloudburst has harnessed AI technology for real-time, large-scale data classification and parsing, enhancing its ability to detect potential fraud and market pricing signals. The data science team, spearheaded by Head of Engineering Ben Turner, has developed several proprietary methodologies for gauging the market influence of online actors, based on their activities, impacts, and accuracy. In the past three months alone, the company has more than doubled the total number of suspected crypto fraud actors in its data pool, and has more than tripled the number of social media chat messages.

Within the next quarter, the company also plans to debut a new product squarely aimed at the TradFi commodity trading market.

David Chlapowski President of the Americas and Emerging Markets said: “As a veteran of monitoring technology, every once in a while, a disruptive emerging technology will emerge on the scene that adds an innovative layer of analysis never seen before. Cloudburst has that technology. Combined with traditional monitoring solutions, the cloudburst floodlight solution brings visibility never before possible - until now. The ability to track bad actors’ conversations and specific plans for nefarious activities both planned and completed is an essential new arrow in the investigators quiver.”

Issaree Suwunnavid of Knightsbridge added: “Knightsbridge are uniquely equipped to take what Cloudburst has harnessed in AI technology and deliver solutions to the Asian Market.”

Evan Kohlman CEO of Cloudburst commented: “A new set of cutting-edge financial tools has arrived on the market thanks to Knightsbridge Group. We are pleased to team up with an experienced partner in Southeast Asia and are very excited to bring the benefits of off-chain intelligence to the region.”

Cloudburst Technologies was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in New York. Cloudburst’s investors include Strategic Cyber Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Bloccelerate VC, CoinFund, and In-Q-Tel.

