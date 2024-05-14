ZMS Cable Confirms Participation in 11th Power & Energy Kenya 2024 Exhibition
ZMS Cable will attend Africa's largest energy exhibition from June 26th - 28th.NAIROBI, KENYA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZMS Cable is pleased to confirm its participation in the forthcoming 11th Power & Energy Kenya 2024 exhibition. The event is scheduled to take place from June 26th to 28th at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya.
By participating in this prominent industry event, ZMS Cable aims to contribute to constructive dialogue, share industry insights, and explore avenues for collaboration with key industry players. ZMS Cable looks forward to leveraging this platform to showcase its comprehensive range of cable solutions, renowned for their quality, reliability, and innovation. The company anticipates meaningful interactions with industry peers, regulatory bodies, and prospective clients, fostering mutually beneficial relationships and advancing collective objectives within the energy landscape.
About Power & Energy Africa Exhibition
Power & Energy Africa stands as the premier gathering for the power and energy sector in the region, serving as the pivotal platform for industry players to converge, exchange insights, and showcase cutting-edge products and services. As the largest event of its kind in the industry, Power & Energy Africa attracts a diverse array of stakeholders, including qualified decision-makers, buyers, service providers, importers, and distributors.
Power & Energy Africa encompasses a comprehensive spectrum of sectors within the power and energy domain, including new and renewable energy, captive and cogeneration, nuclear technology, generators and UPS systems, energy efficiency and conservation, as well as transmission and distribution equipment.
Organized by Expogroup Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11th Power & Energy Africa Kenya spans an expansive exhibition area of 10018.00 square meters. With 387 companies and 9715 attendees, the event offers unrivaled opportunities for international exporters to establish their presence in the East African market.
The exhibition's reach extends beyond national borders, directly inviting trade visitors from countries across East and Central Africa. Collaborating with regional trade bodies in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, Somalia, Mozambique, and Congo, Power & Energy Africa facilitates engagement with key stakeholders from diverse geographical landscapes.
By fostering cross-border collaboration and fostering synergies, the Power & Energy Africa exhibition serves as a catalyst for driving innovation, investment, and sustainable growth across the wider African energy landscape.
ZMS Cable's Representation and Offerings
ZMS Cable is pleased to confirm its representation at the forthcoming 11th Power & Energy Africa exhibition in Kenya. It will be represented by a dedicated team of five seasoned sales professionals specializing in the African market. These professionals bring with them a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge, poised to provide visitors with tailored cable solutions to meet their specific needs.
At the ZMS Cable Company booth, visitors can expect to find a comprehensive display of the company's most sought-after products, including overhead cables, underground cables, and medium voltage cables. These samples exemplify ZMS Cable's commitment to quality, durability, and innovation, positioning the company as a trusted partner in the energy sector.
Moreover, the ZMS sales team will be on hand to offer personalized consultations, assisting visitors with professional insights and on-site quotations. Their dedication to delivering exceptional customer service ensures that visitors receive the guidance and support needed to make informed decisions regarding their cable requirements.
Statement from Mr. Liu, Business Manager of ZMS Cable
"The forthcoming Power & Energy Africa exhibition stands as a cornerstone in the development of the power energy industry across Africa, and ZMS Cable is proud to be a part of it.
Our team of five seasoned sales professionals, dedicated to the African market, will be in attendance. At the ZMS Cable booth, visitors can expect to encounter a comprehensive showcase of our core product lines.
We recognize the importance of Power & Energy Africa in fostering dialogue and collaboration within the energy sector. Having exceeded expectations in our previous participation, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to engage with industry stakeholders once again.
At ZMS Cable, we have established fruitful partnerships with numerous Kenyan companies, supplying reliable cable solutions to projects spanning the continent. As we prepare for the 11th Power & Energy Africa, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deepening these relationships and exploring new avenues for collaboration.
We look forward to welcoming visitors to our booth, where our sales team will provide personalized consultations and on-site quotations tailored to their specific needs. Together, let us seize the opportunities that Power & Energy Africa presents to drive sustainable growth and innovation within the African energy landscape."
About ZMS Cable Company
Established in 1990 in China, ZMS Cable has evolved into a formidable presence in the cable manufacturing industry. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning 63,000 square meters, ZMS Cable has the capability to produce an extensive range of cable products, exceeding 10,000 variants. Among its flagship offerings are overhead cables, underground cables, submarine cables, low voltage cables, medium voltage cables, high voltage cables, control cables, and concentric cables.
ZMS Cable's ascent to prominence is underpinned by its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Embracing a philosophy rooted in unity, pragmatism, integrity, and innovation, the company has meticulously developed a robust quality assurance system. This dedication to excellence has earned ZMS Cable an array of prestigious quality certifications, including ISO 9000, ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 14001, ISO 18000, CE, IEC, BS, NFC, ASTM, DIN, and others, validating its adherence to global standards.
Beyond its manufacturing prowess, ZMS Cable boasts a global footprint that extends across more than 180 countries. From Africa to South America, Europe to Southeast Asia, the company has cultivated enduring partnerships and a loyal clientele base. Recognized for its reliability and superior product quality, ZMS Cable offers comprehensive services tailored to the needs of cable distributors, buyers, wholesalers, and companies worldwide.
These services encompass consultancy, procurement, transportation, and after-sales support, ensuring a seamless experience for clients at every stage of their journey. ZMS Cable's commitment to customer satisfaction is not only reflected in its products but also in its unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled service and support to clients worldwide.
ZMS Participation in Exhibitions
Annually, ZMS Cable marks its presence at esteemed events such as Middle East Energy, Wire China, and, notably, Power & Energy Africa.
While ZMS Cable had anticipated participation in Middle East Energy in Dubai in April, unforeseen circumstances, including heavy rainfall, led to the cancellation of the event. Nevertheless, ZMS Cable remains resolute in its commitment to future exhibition engagements, recognizing the invaluable opportunities they afford for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development.
Looking ahead, ZMS Cable is poised to expand its presence across a spectrum of industry events, leveraging these platforms to showcase its latest innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and stay abreast of emerging trends within the power sector.
