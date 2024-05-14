High Temperature Fabric Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR
High Demand for Lightweight Thermal Protection in Aerospace Sector Benefiting High Temperature Fabric ManufacturersROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a new industry report released by Fact.MR, the global high temperature fabric market is estimated at a value of US$ 3.41 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% over the next ten years (2024 to 2034).
High temperature fabrics are commonly utilized in different industrial equipment and processes to provide thermal insulation. They help in protecting against high temperatures, reducing heat loss, and improving energy efficiency in boilers, kilns, furnaces, and ovens.
These materials are widely used in the manufacture of textiles, protective gear for industrial workers, and flame-resistant clothing. They are suitable for situations where there is a risk of fire or exposure to high temperatures due to their inherent fire-resistant properties Welders’ protective clothing, blankets and welding cloths are made from high-temperature fabrics. These features provide protection against high temperatures, molten metal and flames during welding.
Together, East Asia and North America account for close to half of worldwide sales of high temperature fabrics. Fiberglass fabrics are most widely used and hold a leading market share of one-third.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global high temperature fabric market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% and reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2034-end. The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 886 million from 2019 to 2023.
East Asia is estimated to hold a market share of 28.6% in 2024 and create an absolute opportunity of US$ 508.2 million from 2024 to 2034. The market in the United States is forecasted to reach US$ 774.1 million by 2034.
Use of high temperature fabrics in making protective clothing is set to account for 26.9% market share in 2024. Leading high temperature fabric manufacturers include Newtex, Mid-Mountain Materials, RNG Performance Materials, Amatex Corporation, and Lewco Specialty Products.
"Incredible thermal resistance properties, which are highly important in the aerospace and defense industries, are driving remarkable expansion of the global market for high temperature fabrics," says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Companies Profiled In This Report:
Newtex, Mid-Mountain Materials, RNG Performance Materials, Amatex Corporation, Lewco Specialty Products, 3M, Shreeji Techno Innovations, RBS Kompensator GmbH, KUMTEK Insulation Materials, Other Prominent Players.
Market Development
Aviation and defense sectors are seeing a growing need for innovative materials in airplane engines, heat shields, and military equipment. This demand is being fueled by the advancement of new aircraft and spacecraft that require lightweight, strong, and heat-resistant fabrics, leading to substantial growth of the worldwide market for high temperature materials.
Demand for high temperature fabrics is also increasing globally due to several other factors. These include environmental regulations promoting energy efficiency, advancements in material science introducing new composites such as carbon-carbon and ceramic matrix composites, utilization in alternative energy and industrial sectors, rapid industrial growth in developing countries opening up new markets, and significant investments in research and development to improve current properties and explore innovative uses.
Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market: The global flame resistant and retardant fabric market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2032.
Cooling Fabrics Market: The global cooling fabrics market stands at a value of US$ 2.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2033-end.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global High Temperature Fabrics market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study reveals essential insights based on fabric type (fiberglass fabric, silica, specialty polymers, asbestos, blended), end-use industry (aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & power, automotive, construction), application (protective clothing, insulation, filtration, aerospace & automotive components, steel & iron foundry), and distribution channel (direct sales, distributors, online retailers), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).
