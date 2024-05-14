Fibrous Casing Market to Attain US$ 6 Billion, Rising at 5% CAGR by 2034
Rising Consumption of Processed Meat Products Increasing Adoption of Fibrous Casings: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide demand for fibrous casings is calculated to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.7 billion in 2024, as revealed in a report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global fibrous casing market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.
Increasing consumption of sausage meat is projected to generate demand for clear fibrous casings. These are an integral part of mold meat. Natural/organic sausage casings are extracted from animal intestines, which are used for longer duration. Fibrous casings are similar to natural sausage casings and are readily available. The superior qualities of fibrous casings are projected to make them convenient and affordable to use compared to natural casings.
Fibrous casings suit well for automated manufacturing and are a bit easier to produce. They are projected to suit well to end users owing to their dependability, versatility, and uniformity.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The global fibrous casing market is poised to reach a value of US$ 3.7 billion in 2024. Sales of fibrous casings are forecasted to reach US$ 6 billion by the end of 2034. The market has been projected to advance at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.
Demand for fibrous casings in South Korea is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of clear fibrous casings are set to rise at 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2034-end. East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.
“High awareness about health and hygiene increasing demand for fibrous casings to maintain quality and freshness of meat products, thus matching hygiene standards,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Sausage Manufacturing Business Target of Fibrous Casing Suppliers in Japan
The market in Japan is forecasted to expand a CAGR of 5.5% and reach a value of US$ 400 million by 2034-end. The growing popularity of sausages along with the presence of various sausage manufacturers in Japan is contributing to the adoption of fibrous casings therefore contributing to profit share. Manufacturing of high-quality sausages requires secure and safe fibrous casings, which contributes to the profit share of players in Japan.
Key Market Players
Kalle, Viskase, Selo, ViskoTeepak, Global Casing, Walsroder, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Viscofan, and Futamura Chemical are some of the leading manufacturers of fibrous casings operating around the world.
Regional Insights: Fibrous Casing Market Growth Trends in North America and East Asia
According to the Fact.MR research report, North America is poised to represent 24.3% of the global market revenue by the close of 2034. This projection is attributed to the region's robust food and beverage sector, coupled with the growing presence of fast-food chains, which are expected to create opportunities for fibrous casing market expansion.
Within North America, the United States is anticipated to hold a significant 45.6% share of the market by the end of 2034. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for frozen food items in large-scale retail outlets like hypermarkets and supermarkets. Moreover, investments in packaging innovations are predicted to positively impact the size of the fibrous casing market in the United States.
Meanwhile, in East Asia, China is forecasted to command a sizable 47.5% share of the market by 2034. The region's food industry is undergoing modernization and upgrading efforts, leading manufacturers to adopt advanced packaging materials and technologies. Fibrous casings are favored for their ability to provide efficient and contemporary packaging solutions that align with current industry trends.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fibrous casing market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (clear casings, mahogany casings, red casings, specialty casings), application (sausages & salami, pepperoni, luncheon meats, other food products), and sales channel (direct sales, modern trade, specialty stores, online retail stores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
