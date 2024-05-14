OCHO SUR CALLS FOR THE PROTECTION OF ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERS AND DEFENDERS
Ocho Sur stands in solidarity with the indigenous leader and strongly condemns these acts
Our solidarity, prayers and support are with him and his family at these difficult times”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the statement of the Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Rainforest (AIDESEP), informing and condemning the robbery against the house of the indigenous leader and vice president of AIDESEP, Miguel Guimaraes Vásquez, Ocho Sur stands in solidarity with the indigenous leader and strongly condemns these acts.
— Michael Spoor - CEO
The CEO of Ocho Sur, Michael Spoor, stated: “It is unacceptable for a leader like Miguel Guimaraes Vásquez and anyone to suffer forced entry inside their home to burn and steal their belongings. Our solidarity, prayers and support are with him and his family at these difficult times.”
Spoor joined AIDESEP's call to the national authorities to investigate what happened at the home of leader Guimaraes in Yarinacocha and reinforce actions at the national level to ensure the effective protection of indigenous defenders of the Amazon. He even expressed that Ocho Sur is willing to support and collaborate with AIDESEP and any other private or public organization in the defense and protection of life. "Although we have different points of view on certain issues, we are ready to collaborate in every way with them and with any organization in the defense of life.”
Finally, Spoor regretted that some unscrupulous people and bad media outlets use these sad events, that should call all Peruvians to reflection and unity for the protection of life, for making unacceptable and irresponsible comments about the company in order to link us. In this regard, Spoor made an urgent call to the citizens, the Public Ministry, the Ministry of Justice and the Ombudsman's Office to be attentive to any systematic and biased campaign of media and legal harassment aimed at destroying people and institutions reputation. “These actions only generate a climate of mistrust and insecurity that hinders the legitimate and necessary work of those of us who work, hand in hand, for a better future for the people in our region.”
