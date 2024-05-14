USGrants.com launches a new web portal to connect grantors to connect with grant applicants

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.com, a web portal dedicated to help funding administrators, grant writers, and grantors to connect with government grant applicants in the United States, has released a brand new look on its website.

Funding administrators, grant writers, and grantors can browse businesses and organizations seeking additional funding by state (https://www.usgrants.com/state) , company size (https://www.usgrants.com/company-size), annual revenue (https://www.usgrants.com/business-revenue), and length of operation (https://www.usgrants.com/business-age).

"With the fresh new look and updated user interfaces, we are confident that our clients can reach out to grant applicants easier than ever," said Aaron, founder of USGrants.com "We work exclusively with USGrants.org and the two portals seamlessly integrate with each other in real-time."

According to the web portal, USGrants.com has tracked:

- 8,847 applications from companies with 1-10 employees

- 286applications from companies with 11-25 employees

- 53 applications from companies with 26-50 employees

- 11 applications from companies with 51-100 employees

- 10 applications from companies with more than 101 employees

Of all the applicants:

- 7,061 companies generate less than $100k annual revenue

- 1,049 companies generate between $100k to $250k annual revenue

- 526 companies generate between $250k to $500k annual revenue

- 319 companies generate between $500k to $1M annual revenue

- 233 companies generate between $1M to $10M annual revenue

- 18 companies generate over $10M annual revenue