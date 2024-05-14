Jim Marter, Republican for Congress (IL-14) calls for terror supporting, non-citizen college students to be deported
Any non-citizen college students supporting terrorism and committing crimes in support of a terrorist organization, should be thrown out of our universities and deported immediately”OSWEGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter, Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, issued a statement about the college campus protestors who are waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags and chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, as well as participating in making threats, harassment, vandalism, and trespassing.
— Jim Marter
“Any non-citizen college students supporting terrorism and committing crimes in support of a terrorist organization, should be thrown out of our universities and deported immediately,” said Marter.
"Additionally, any non-citizens engaging in harassing and threatening behavior to further political causes, need to be put on the terror watch list."
Previously, both former GOP House Leader, Kevin McCarthy and U.S. Senator, Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) agreed that potential terrorists are attempting to cross our southern border. It’s reasonable to assume dangerous radicals may be either working for Hamas or other terrorist organizations, or prone to become even more radicalized by them.
"My priority is to protect Americans from foreign and domestic terrorists. In contrast, my terrorism-denying opponent, Lauren Underwood has remained silent on this issue and silent as the Biden Administration continues to persecute ordinary American citizens who do not pose a threat," said Marter, who referenced a Newsweek article from September last year entitled, “Biden's Justice Department Unjustly Persecutes Pro-Life Activists."
"While 'Free Palestine' may be free speech, ‘death to America’ and ‘from the river to the sea’ are specific threats. We can’t let our college campuses become centers for home-grown, home-cultivated terrorism and places where terror cells can thrive unhindered or even protected. These conditions threaten Jewish students and left unchecked, threaten the safety and security of our nation. My opponent, Lauren Underwood, could not present a starker contrast to my views on this issue. It seems like every month she fails us again. Last month, she and the other Squad Members AOC, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Pramila Jayapal, could not bring themselves to vote for a resolution declaring the ‘river to the sea’ slogan as anti-Semitic. The slogan literally means to kill all the Jews. This type of extremism must be purged from Congress and that’s one of the core issues of my campaign.”
“In November and sooner for early voters, Republicans, Independents and Democrats of good will, have a choice, to vote for status the quo growth of unchecked anti-Semitism and terrorism, or a pro-peace, pro-prosperity vision for our future. The America I want, includes zero tolerance for terrorists who want death to America and death to Israel."
Jim Marter is the 2024 Republican Nominee for US Congress (IL-14) to replace Democrat Lauren Underwood for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District. More information about his campaign, his stances on the issues and ways to get involved, may be found at www.marter4congress.us.
