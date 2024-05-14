Tim Wenzel and Lee Oughton Talk About “The Kindness Games”

Tim Wenzel, The Kindness Games, Co-founder Lee Oughton, The Kindness Games, Co-founder www.TheKindnessGames.com Available at Amazon or Barnes and Noble www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today Lee and Tim. Before we talk about The Kindness Games (www.TheKindnessGames.com) in much greater detail, please tell us about your backgrounds.

Tim Wenzel: I have been in the security industry for about two and a half decades in various roles. I started in the military as a combat medic and then worked with companies providing security for the military as a paramedic and instructor. As I developed leadership skills through these roles, I shifted into personal and executive protection and as I continued to grow as a leader, I moved into more managerial roles supporting executive protection teams with a detour back into training to support our Foreign Service personnel prepare to deploy to high-threat/high-risk environments. Looking for new challenges, I moved into project management for one of the major security companies, spending several years sharpening my project management and leadership skills. This led to a role leading a specialized team at a major social media company. As I continued to broaden my skill set, I took an interest in Enterprise Security Risk Management (ESRM), getting deeply involved in the thought leadership of this developing concept. That led me to my current role.

I think the thread through this is my desire to learn constantly. Along the way, I had great mentors and coaches who gave me opportunities and supported me in my goals and I have tried to pay it forward through mentoring and coaching others. I have developed a passion to help transform the existing paradigms of leadership and risk management while building highly effective teams and joyful environments for them to thrive within.

In 2020, with all of the disruptions going on with COVID, social justice protests, the sudden shift to work-from-home, the loss of daily routine and personal interactions, I found myself needing to regain a sense of human connection. I was on a call with Lee, who I did not know well and had never actually met in person, and we came up with the idea for The Kindness Games. Originally, it was just a challenge for ourselves, a way to shine the light of kindness on those that have inspired us, mentored us, or helped us along our journeys; to make sure that they knew they were not forgotten through a small public recognition and thanks for their impact on our lives. We had no idea that it would become this movement.

Lee Oughton: Well, like Tim, I also started in the military, though for me it was the British Army and then I also moved into the security contracting world, though I was focused on supporting oil and gas companies continuing to work in Iraq. Through that, I had an opportunity to directly support the CEO of a major construction and oil field services firm based in the United States. I learned a lot from that experience, which led me to roles in corporate leadership for a series of security companies. This included roles as a managing partner for one security company, followed by serving as the CEO of another. Currently, I am chief commercial officer for a boutique global risk management company offering consultancy, contingency planning, crisis response services and training to clients either actually or potentially at risk from criminals and terrorists.

Tim and I had crossed paths several times over the years and we were part of a thought-leadership group called “Getting Security Done” focused on ESRM, problem-solving, and developing the next generation of security leaders. As Tim mentioned, he and I were on a call during the dark days of COVID, looking for a way to brighten our spirits and find a way to do the same for others we felt might also be suffering from the loss of regular routines and connections.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: One will read at on your site at TheKindnessGames.com (https://thekindnessgames.com/) , that, “The Kindness Games was started as a way to counter the disruption, hate, and discontent that has engulfed our world during the COVID-19 Pandemic and the ensuing spike of racial tensions and civil unrest. We aim to heal our relationships and communities through targeted #kindness.” Care to elaborate?

Tim Wenzel and Lee Oughton: In the fast-paced realm of security professionals, where the primary focus often centers around safeguarding assets and managing risks, a heartening movement has emerged - The Kindness Games (TKG). What started as a simple gesture among security professionals to acknowledge individuals who have positively impacted their careers swiftly evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending boundaries and spreading the message of kindness and unity.

The inception of The Kindness Games stemmed from a genuine desire to recognize the unsung heroes within the security industry, those individuals who selflessly extended a helping hand or offered invaluable guidance along the career paths of their peers. It began as a means to express gratitude and appreciation but soon blossomed into something much greater.

As the movement gained momentum, it caught the attention of individuals from diverse backgrounds and professions. The essence of TKG deeply resonated with people, sparking a collective desire to extend kindness beyond the boundaries of their immediate circles. It wasn't merely about acknowledging the contributions of others; it was about nurturing a culture of inclusivity, healing communities, and effecting positive change on a global scale.

At its core, The Kindness Games encourages participants to embrace the power of small acts of kindness, highlighting the profound impact that even the simplest gestures can have on individuals and communities. It serves as a reminder that amidst the chaos of daily life, there lies an opportunity to make a difference, one interaction at a time.

What distinguishes TKG is its emphasis on authenticity and genuine connection. Unlike fleeting trends or superficial gestures, the movement thrives on meaningful interactions and heartfelt expressions of gratitude. Whether it's a handwritten note of appreciation, a thoughtful gesture of support, or a sincere word of encouragement, every act of kindness carries the potential to ignite positivity and inspire change.

As The Kindness Games continues to gain traction worldwide, its influence extends far beyond the realms of the security profession. Individuals from all walks of life are coming together, united by a common goal - to cultivate a more compassionate and empathetic world. Through social media platforms, community events, and grassroots initiatives, participants are amplifying the message of kindness and motivating others to join the cause.

In a world often overshadowed by division and discord, The Kindness Games serves as a beacon of hope and unity. It reminds us that despite our differences, we are all linked by our shared humanity. By embracing kindness as a guiding principle, we possess the power to shape a brighter future for generations to come.

In essence, The Kindness Games transcends being merely a movement; it is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and empathy. It challenges us to look beyond ourselves and extend a hand of kindness to those around us, recognizing that together, we hold the ability to change the world, one micro-moment at a time.

"What if we ferociously pursued shout outs of kindness instead of shouting to be right?" The Kindness Games: How a Single Post Changed Our Mindset About Community, now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Congratulations on the success of your book, The Kindness Games, available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Kindness-Games-Changed-Mindset-Community/dp/1945783214) or Barnes and Noble (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-kindness-games-lee-oughton/1144046806) . What are the most important benefits you hope that readers will “takeaway” from reading it? Want to share with us here a passage or 2?

Tim Wenzel and Lee Oughton: Really, the beauty of the book is the similarity to the movement: it comes from the community. While Tim and Lee are listed as the authors, the book is made up of contributions from 16 members of the initial “TKG Alumni,” those who completed the 30-post journey and continued to be involved. Each of their stories in the book shines a light on different facets of what the experience meant to them and how it changed them. Tim and Lee then provided the background and the connective tissue between these stories. Our fantastic editors and publishers at How2Conquer helped us organize the flow to bring out the themes contained in the stories.

As for specific passages, there are so many. But here are a couple that we think capture the spirit:

Heidi Tripp wrote about her surprise at the impact her posts had:

“The reaction to my posts surprised me. I expected people to respond, but some of the subjects of my posts were really touched. Every single person replied on their posts or in a text or call; most did both. Some posts seemed to resonate beyond the person. When I got it right, it was really right. I wasn’t the only person who recognized their traits and qualities. The subjects of my kindness posts and the network of people around them recognized the person in my words.

I had been so worried about missing the mark or saying the wrong thing that I hadn’t even considered getting it right. People seemed touched the recognition was public. I’d been concerned that they might feel exposed or called out, but most seemed to feel that it meant more because it was shared in front of their colleagues and out industry. I was worried that the posts would go out into the world and just sit there, but some of them took on a life of their own and continued to pop up and circle back around me for days or weeks, giving me a little happiness jolt each time.”

Kelsey Carnell touched on how kindness and curiosity lead to better human interactions:

“Greatness comes from outside your comfort zone. It’s scary at times, but what challenges you allows you to grow. By being more curious, we can manage conflict better, approach relationships new and old with a more open mind and stay open to other points of view. Asking yourself why someone responded to you the way they did or asking them to help you understand opens a dialog for you to learn, listen, and grow from each and every human interaction.”

Christopher Stitt speaks to how participating in The Kindness Games also changed him:

“The videos not only helped the people I highlighted, they also changed me. As I mentioned, I was hesitant to engage in The Kindness Games. In addition to being a “serious person in a serious profession,” I work in what many people refer to as a “fear-based environment.” You never want to say the wrong thing to someone who in the future might be in a position in which they can affect your future assignment or promotion. This leads to risk aversion. As part of processing my frustration, I decided to stop being afraid and to then model that decision. Engaging in this journey was part of that.”

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any upcoming events you would like to mention?

Tim Wenzel and Lee Oughton: Tim and Lee will be keynote speakers at the ASIS WiS LATAM event in Panama. Additionally, at many major conferences and expos we are creating chat groups of those attending in order to coordinate meet-ups, group shoutouts, and really to support those that may be attending for the first time, are feeling overwhelmed, and maybe need someone to guide and support them. At ASIS GSX last year we had more than 80 people on the chat. It can get lively, but that chat in particular is still going – connecting and supporting the participants. We did the same for ASIS Europe in Vienna and ISC-West in Las Vegas. We post about these chat-groups on LinkedIn before and during the events, so keep an eye out for them to join in.

We are also reassessing ways to support the community we have built and to keep it going. We look forward to more announcements on that in the near future. We have a wonderful cadre of “Alumni” who have completed the 30-post journey, many others who have started and are working their way through their journey, and even more who are simply cheering on the effort and joining us for events, including more than 2000 followers on LinkedIn.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again or joining us today Tim & Lee. We look forward to future updates. Any final thought you’d like to add ?

Tim Wenzel and Lee Oughton: TKG is about the people, our community and we would not be here today if it wasn't for the hard work and commitment from our TKG alumni, partners, and supporters across the globe. Remember, kindness matters and is a super power!

To invite any of our TKG alumni or founders to speak at your upcoming event, reach out to Kathleen Fariss at kathleen@thekindnessgames.com.

