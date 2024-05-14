DOH Approves Reopening of Redfish Poke by Foodland

Posted on May 13, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Redfish Poke by Foodland a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection on May 13, 2024 found all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Redfish Poke by Foodland located at 2375 Ala Wai Blvd., had received a red placard on May 10, 2024, and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted on May 13, 2024, which revealed that all violations were resolved.

The food establishment was advised to continue to monitor and to maintain the proper drainage.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

# # #