Ocugen, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 10, 2024 deadline

​LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Ocugen securities.

On April 1, 2024, Ocugen filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report disclosed that Ocugen discovered accounting errors while preparing its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These errors were related to the application of U.S. GAAP in certain agreements under a collaboration with a business partner. Due to these findings, Ocugen announced that its audited consolidated financial statements for each fiscal year starting January 1, 2020, and its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the first three quarters of those years should no longer be relied upon and will be restated. This also applies to associated earnings releases and any communications describing these financial statements. Additionally, Ocugen acknowledged a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting that persisted during these periods and admitted that its internal controls and disclosure procedures were ineffective as of December 31, 2023.

Following this announcement, Ocugen’s stock price dropped by $0.16 per share, or 10.38%, closing at $1.38 per share on April 2, 2024.

