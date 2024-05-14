Powercast Joins RAIN Alliance Sustainability Workgroup, Explains Wireless Power’s Role in Sustainable RAIN RFID Systems

Wireless electronic bag tag harvests RF from airport RFID equipment to refresh the passenger's itinerary on E Ink's ePaper screen that can maintain an image perpetually, without a constant power source, until another wireless update is sent.

Another example of an electronic paper display (EPD) tag, Powercast's electronic shelf-edge label (ESL) can harvest RF when it comes within range of an RFID reader to provide over-the-air retail price updates.