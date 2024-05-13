Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing Powers Up Electromobility with 47 New High-Powered Chargers in Southern California

Fontana, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing (VTRL), a division of Velocity Vehicle Group, is proud to announce the energization of 47 high-powered charging stations at four strategic dealer locations across Southern California. Scheduled to be fully operational in May 2024, the high-powered chargers have been installed at VTRL facilities in Rancho Dominguez (17), Fontana (14), the City of Industry (14), and San Diego (2). This significant investment is part of VTRL's initiative to lead the transition to sustainable freight solutions by providing efficient and reliable charging options for commercial medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks.

The newly installed infrastructure comprises 45 120 kW Detroit e-Fill and two ChargePoint chargers, all designed to cater to the specific needs of medium and heavy-duty battery electric trucks. Detroit e-Fill commercial-grade chargers are renowned for their reliability in and efficient performance, enabling trucks such as the Class 8 Freightliner eCascadia, Class 6 and 7 Freightliner eM2, and RIZON Class 4 to 5 battery-electric cabover trucks to achieve an 80% state of charge in just 90 minutes or less.

“At Velocity, we are not just reacting to the shift towards electric mobility; we are at the forefront with our customers and actively shaping it. By integrating high-powered, commercial-grade charging solutions along key transit corridors, we are ensuring that our customers have the support they need today,” noted David Deon, president of VTRL. “This charging infrastructure investment is a testament to our commitment to helping our customers transition smoothly to electromobility solutions and to prepare for compliance with the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulations."

VTRL offers flexible charging options to accommodate diverse customer needs. This includes self-managed and opportunity charging during daily routes, supported by the issuance of billing codes and cards. While their vehicles are charging, drivers can relax in comfortable break rooms equipped with WIFI, television, snacks, water, and restrooms, ensuring a pleasant and convenient wait.

Customers can also take advantage of VTRL’s 'charging as a service' model, which simplifies the process of EV charging for fleet operators by eliminating the complexities of setting up, maintaining, and operating charging infrastructure. Customers that sign up for charging as a service can establish a monthly subscription or pay-per-use agreement and will be able to leave their trucks at one of VTRL’s charging locations to be charged and ready ahead of their next shift.

Deon added, "Adapting the Velocity Vehicle Group’s dealer model to meet the evolving needs of today’s customers is paramount. This latest development not only furthers a sustainable future in transportation but also strengthens our network's reliability and our commitment to customer service."

For more information on how Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing is driving the future of transportation, visit our website at www.velocitytruckrentalandleasing.com or contact our sales team.

About Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing

Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing is a proud member of NationaLease. Founded in 1944, NationaLease is one of the largest full-service truck leasing organizations in North America, with over 1,000 service locations throughout the US and Canada and a combined customer fleet of over 184,000 tractors, trucks, and trailers. The company provides comprehensive fleet management services for private fleets and transportation service providers. To learn more about Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing, visit www.velocitytruckrentalandleasing.com.

