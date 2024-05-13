Windsor Amplifies Support for Becca’s Closet with 5,500 Dress Donations





*Photos courtesy of Becca’s Closet and fully licensed for no charge media use*

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, proudly announces a significant milestone regarding its long-standing partnership with non-profit organization, Becca’s Closet . The brand generously donated 5,500 dresses to the cause this year, marking a substantial increase from previous years. This latest initiative further bolsters Windsor’s commitment to empowering students who may face financial barriers in acquiring their own formal wear.

Becca’s Closet has been a steadfast advocate for high school students for over two decades, offering support to those in need of attire for special occasions, and Windsor's continued dedication to this partnership underscores the crucial role of community alliances in providing opportunities for underserved youth. Since the inception of their partnership in 2022, Windsor has donated an impressive total of 9,000 dresses.

“We have worked incredibly closely with Becca’s Closet over the last few years to help bridge the gap in our communities, and ensure everyone gets to not only attend their prom, but show up in style,” said Catherine Seaton, VP of Marketing at Windsor. “We believe that fashion should be accessible for all, and we couldn’t be more proud to amplify our partnership with Becca’s Closet with this latest donation.”

With an extensive array of over 900 dress options available in the Windsor 2024 Prom Shop, Windsor emerges as the premier destination for young people preparing for one of life's most memorable occasions. Featuring over 260 dresses priced under $50 and more than 570 options between $50 and $100, Windsor's Prom Shop ensures that fashion is accessible to all, embodying inclusivity and style. Windsor’s 2024 Prom Dress collection is available in-store and online at WindsorStore.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC:

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cut-out details. Show off your unique style with Windsor’s assortment of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, silky satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and green. Every girl wants a glam look for Prom 2024, and Windsor carries head-to-toe formal and semi-formal looks, ranging from dresses and heels to jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for picture-perfect style. The dedicated wedding shop covers each cherished event, from bachelorette outfits to bridesmaid dresses, if you’re even looking to impress in wedding guest attire for the ceremony and beyond. Discover elegant gowns for formal parties, and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles. Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers, chic heels, trendy sandals, and cute dusters guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts, and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, women’s tops, and bodysuits. Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com.

ABOUT BECCA’S CLOSET:

Becca's Closet is a national, nonprofit organization that donates formal dresses to high school girls who cannot afford to purchase them for high school homecomings, military balls, and proms. Becca’s Closet also funds prom tickets and awards post-secondary scholarships to deserving high school seniors who have demonstrated exemplary service to their communities. Becca’s Closet was created to honor the work of Rebecca “Becca” Kirtman who passed away in an automobile accident in August 2003. In the spring of her freshman year in high school, Becca single-handedly collected and distributed over 250 prom dresses to needy girls in South Florida so that they could attend their high school proms.

For more information, high-resolution images, or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Reade Norman

Account Director, CLD PR

347.334.4540 Mobile

213.765.0462 Office

Reade@CLDstylehouse.com

www.CLDPR.com

Instagram: @CLDStyle

Twitter: @CLDStyle

Facebook: /CLDStyle

1206 Maple Ave. Suite 1050 - Bendix Building

Los Angeles, CA 90015

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/216a9466-f64a-4955-9146-1d1fc164ff52