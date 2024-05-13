Chocxo Dark Milk Chocolate Snaps Named a Winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium better-for-you chocolate brand Chocxo announced today that its Chocxo Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond & Sea Salt Snaps were named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Awards. The full list of winners is available online at goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2024 . Select winners can be found in the July/August 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping.



A decade ago, Chocxo set out to make the most mouth-watering, delicious chocolate – and to make it better for people and the planet. The brand has since become known for truly indulgent chocolates that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners), with simple, high-quality organic ingredients. One of its newest flavor innovations, Chocxo Dark Milk Chocolate Toffee, Almond & Sea Salt Snaps feature a rich dark milk chocolate blend, made from a combination of 85% cacao dark chocolate and creamy milk chocolate, matched perfectly with sweet, crunchy toffee bits, diced almonds and a sprinkle of sea salt. The chocolatier’s recipe creates a true indulgence with only 4 grams of sugar per individually-wrapped portion.

Chocolate lovers can find these award-winning treats and a selection of other taste sensations including the new bestselling Lemon Crème Cups on Chocxo.com, at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Whole Foods Markets in Florida and the Southeast, select Costco locations and various retailers and grocers across the U.S. Internationally, Chocxo products are available in Costco Canada club locations, Whole Foods Markets, and most other retailers across Canada.

About Chocxo (pronounced Choc-so)

We are longtime chocolatiers and flavor fanatics on a mission to share the joy of truly indulgent, better-for-you chocolate that’s also better for the planet! With more than a century of chocolate-making experience among us, Chocxo’s chocolatiers are celebrating a decade of crafting a line of decadent, premium chocolates from simple, organic ingredients that are naturally lower in sugar (without artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols). Chocxo chocolates are made from sustainably-sourced organic cocoa beans that are naturally more flavorful, and require less sugar to taste incredible. Continuing to rack up industry and consumer awards recognizing its unparalleled taste, Chocxo is also a proud partner of RePurpose Global and all Chocxo products are Certified Plastic Neutral. All Chocxo chocolates are made in Vancouver, BC and ship to chocolate lovers worldwide.

