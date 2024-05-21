Hero Kids Network Announces Upcoming Launch of its Official Faith-Based Platform
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hero Kids Network is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its brand-new platform. This landmark development is set to debut in November 2024, bringing a fresh and inspiring choice to families seeking content that reflects their values.
Hero Kids Network aims to fill a crucial gap in the global entertainment landscape. The network will offer an extensive range of content, from animated series to educational shows, all designed to foster a sense of belonging and connection among its viewers. This broad content slate is designed not only to entertain, but to educate nurturing young minds with stories and characters that resonate with their values and faith.
To commemorate this special announcement, Hero Kids Network will be hosting an exciting launch event, scheduled for June 8, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. The event promises to be a memorable introduction to the platform and attendees can expect to meet some of the talented individuals behind the shows, as well as participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
With over three decades of experience, Ruben Rodriguez's background as a writer, producer, director, and children’s ministry volunteer lays a strong foundation for the network. His previous roles have honed his skills in leadership and creative development, preparing him to lead Hero Kids Network towards transforming children’s media through content that entertains, educates, and spreads the Gospel.
“As CEO of Hero Kids Network, I am immensely proud to lead a team dedicated to pioneering a breakthrough in children's entertainment," says Rodriguez. "Our revolutionary approach combines mainstream appeal with unwavering dedication to honoring God's values. Through our innovative platform, we are not just creating entertainment; we are shaping hearts and minds, guiding children toward a future filled with faith, unity, and love.”
Hero Kids Network is more than just a business; it’s a movement dedicated to enriching the lives of children through faith-based entertainment where Jesus is the ultimate Hero. The platform's commitment to high-quality production, combined with a strategic outreach to schools, churches, and community organizations, positions Hero Kids Network as a beacon of positive influence for families worldwide.
For media inquiries or more information about Hero Kids Network, please visit www.herokidsnetwork.com.
About Hero Kids Network
Founded by Ruben Rodriguez, Hero Kids Network is a streaming platform offering faith-based, educational, and entertaining programming for children and families around the globe. As CEO, Founder, Director, Producer, and Writer, Ruben brings extensive experience and a creative vision to the network, which aims to transform children's entertainment by combining fun and faith in one engaging platform.
Ruben Rodriguez, hailing from San Antonio, Texas, has dedicated more than 30 years to children's ministry, deeply influencing his career in children's faith-based entertainment. His extensive background includes producing over 50 stage productions and directing more than 30 short films. Additionally, he has served as an associate producer on two feature films and led a feature-length Christmas comedy. Ruben has immense creativity with over 100+ shows he's created, bringing fresh ideas and innovation to every project. Furthermore, between 2016 and 2021, Ruben held the position of COO at a network where he wrote, produced, and directed various projects, further refining his leadership and creative skills.
Hero Kids Network aims to provide original content, such as animated series, sitcoms, Bible stories, puppetry, educational shows, documentaries, and short stories. Each piece of content is designed to nurture children's minds and instill positive values rooted in faith. The network operates with 24/7 linear programming and has formed strong partnerships with schools, churches, and community organizations to maximize its reach and impact.
Ruben Rodriguez
Hero Kids Network aims to fill a crucial gap in the global entertainment landscape. The network will offer an extensive range of content, from animated series to educational shows, all designed to foster a sense of belonging and connection among its viewers. This broad content slate is designed not only to entertain, but to educate nurturing young minds with stories and characters that resonate with their values and faith.
To commemorate this special announcement, Hero Kids Network will be hosting an exciting launch event, scheduled for June 8, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. The event promises to be a memorable introduction to the platform and attendees can expect to meet some of the talented individuals behind the shows, as well as participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
With over three decades of experience, Ruben Rodriguez's background as a writer, producer, director, and children’s ministry volunteer lays a strong foundation for the network. His previous roles have honed his skills in leadership and creative development, preparing him to lead Hero Kids Network towards transforming children’s media through content that entertains, educates, and spreads the Gospel.
“As CEO of Hero Kids Network, I am immensely proud to lead a team dedicated to pioneering a breakthrough in children's entertainment," says Rodriguez. "Our revolutionary approach combines mainstream appeal with unwavering dedication to honoring God's values. Through our innovative platform, we are not just creating entertainment; we are shaping hearts and minds, guiding children toward a future filled with faith, unity, and love.”
Hero Kids Network is more than just a business; it’s a movement dedicated to enriching the lives of children through faith-based entertainment where Jesus is the ultimate Hero. The platform's commitment to high-quality production, combined with a strategic outreach to schools, churches, and community organizations, positions Hero Kids Network as a beacon of positive influence for families worldwide.
For media inquiries or more information about Hero Kids Network, please visit www.herokidsnetwork.com.
About Hero Kids Network
Founded by Ruben Rodriguez, Hero Kids Network is a streaming platform offering faith-based, educational, and entertaining programming for children and families around the globe. As CEO, Founder, Director, Producer, and Writer, Ruben brings extensive experience and a creative vision to the network, which aims to transform children's entertainment by combining fun and faith in one engaging platform.
Ruben Rodriguez, hailing from San Antonio, Texas, has dedicated more than 30 years to children's ministry, deeply influencing his career in children's faith-based entertainment. His extensive background includes producing over 50 stage productions and directing more than 30 short films. Additionally, he has served as an associate producer on two feature films and led a feature-length Christmas comedy. Ruben has immense creativity with over 100+ shows he's created, bringing fresh ideas and innovation to every project. Furthermore, between 2016 and 2021, Ruben held the position of COO at a network where he wrote, produced, and directed various projects, further refining his leadership and creative skills.
Hero Kids Network aims to provide original content, such as animated series, sitcoms, Bible stories, puppetry, educational shows, documentaries, and short stories. Each piece of content is designed to nurture children's minds and instill positive values rooted in faith. The network operates with 24/7 linear programming and has formed strong partnerships with schools, churches, and community organizations to maximize its reach and impact.
Ruben Rodriguez
Hero Kids Network
+1 210-564-4155
rodriguez.ra_88@yahoo.com