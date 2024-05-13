NEXGEL Reports First Quarter 2024 Revenue of $1.27 Million, an Increase of 104% Year-Over-Year

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Adam Levy, NEXGEL’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Following a record year of growth in 2023, I am pleased to report our first quarter financial results that demonstrate steady growth year-over-year and preparedness for significant growth levers we expect in 2024. Revenue for the quarter grew 104% year-over-year driven by growth in both contract manufacturing and consumer branded product business segments of approximately 58% and 178%, respectively. In the first quarter and into the second quarter of this year we are investing for the growth we expect in the back half of this year. We are nearly complete with the capacity expansion of our facility in Texas along with installation of state-of-the art equipment in preparation for product launches with Abbvie and others. Additionally, we expect to launch our first batch of consumer branded products in Europe and are in the final stages of receiving the proper certifications to do so. We have a lot to be excited about regarding our future growth opportunities at NEXGEL.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, revenue totaled $1.27 million, an increase of $646,000, or 104%, as compared to $620,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in revenue was driven by sales growth in contract manufacturing of approximately 58% and branded products of 178%.

Gross profit totaled $277,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a gross profit loss of $57,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase of $334,000 in gross profit year-over-year was primarily due to the increase in consumer branded products.

Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 21.9% compared to a negative gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 of 9.2% and a gross profit margin of 14.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cost of revenues increased by $312,000, or 46.1%, to $989,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $677,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in cost of revenues is primarily aligned with the new product line growth and an increase in compensation and benefits with the increase in revenue growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $349,000 or 43.8%, to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $797,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily attributable to an increase in advertising, marketing and Amazon fees, professional and consulting fees, and of compensation and benefits expense.

Research and development expenses decreased by $27,000 to $2,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $29,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $905,000 as compared to a net loss of 807,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $2.4 million, which includes an approximate $1 million registered direct offering led by insiders. During the quarter, there was a net usage of cash for investment due to several non-recurring key strategic investments and acquisition costs.

As of March 31, 2024, NEXGEL had 6,227,624 shares of common stock outstanding.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

NEXGEL, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash $ 2,419 $ 2,700 Accounts receivable, net 739 633 Inventory 1,369 1,319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 336 400 Total current assets 4,863 5,052 Goodwill 1,128 1,128 Intangibles, net 302 326 Property and equipment, net 2,194 1,499 Operating lease - right of use asset 1,803 1,855 Other assets 95 95 Total assets $ 10,385 $ 9,955 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,053 $ 1,233 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 111 398 Deferred revenue 250 20 Current portion of note payable 87 80 Warrant liability 255 146 Contingent consideration liability 439 439 Financing lease liability, current portion 55 - Operating lease liabilities, current portion 233 233 Total current liabilities 2,483 2,549 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,682 1,727 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 352 - Notes payable, net of current portion 663 513 Total liabilities 5,180 4,789 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) - - Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 6,227,624 and 5,741,838 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 20,350 19,406 Accumulated deficit (15,568 ) (14,715 ) Total NexGel stockholders’ equity 4,788 4,697 Non-controlling interest in joint venture 417 469 Total stockholders’ equity 5,205 5,166 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,385 $ 9,955





NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 1,266 $ 620 Cost of revenues 989 677 Gross margin (loss) 277 (57 ) Operating expenses Research and development 2 29 Selling, general and administrative 1,146 797 Total operating expenses 1,148 826 Loss from operations (871 ) (883 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (15 ) (1 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability and warrant modification expense (53 ) 66 Gain on investment in marketable securities 34 7 Other income — 4 Total other income (expense), net (34 ) 76 Loss before income taxes (905 ) (807 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (905 ) (807 ) Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in joint venture (52 ) 7 Net loss attributable to NexGel stockholders $ (853 ) $ (814 ) Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share - basic 5,982,062 5,586,326 Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share – diluted 5,982,062 5,586,326





NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)