If your name is not on the Register of Electors, or you need to update your details, you can submit an online application at checktheregister.ie
. You can also submit an application form to your local authority. Relevant application forms are available from your city, county, or city and county offices or from www.checktheregister.ie.
You just read:
European Parliament and Local Elections and Limerick Mayoral Election
