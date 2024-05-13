Journey Medical Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

New Drug Application for DFD-29 to treat rosacea accepted for U.S. FDA review; PDUFA goal date of November 4, 2024

Total revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $13.0 million, a 7% increase from the $12.2 million reported in the first quarter of 2023

Company to hold conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a business update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical” or “the Company”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered solid first quarter results with year-over-year revenue growth of 7%. These results were driven by greater than 20% year-over-year growth in our flagship products, Qbrexza® and Accutane®.”

Mr. Maraoui continued, “Additionally, we made significant progress advancing our development program for DFD-29 (Minocycline Hydrochloride Modified Release Capsules, 40 mg). Following our positive Phase 3 clinical trial results, the FDA accepted our New Drug Application (“NDA”) in March 2024, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) goal date of November 4, 2024. We believe this is a pivotal milestone for Journey Medical, as DFD-29, if approved, represents a significant commercial opportunity for the Company. We remain focused on driving growth and profitability from our current dermatology franchise and look forward to the opportunity to launch DFD-29 to benefit patients with rosacea and to leverage our existing commercial infrastructure.”

Financial Results:

Total net product revenues were $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, representing 7% growth compared to net product revenues of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily due to an increase in net product revenues for Qbrexza and Accutane as the Company continues to focus marketing efforts on these products. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in net product revenues from Amzeeq® and Zilxi® as a result of lower sales volume and Targadox® and Ximino®. Targadox continues to experience erosion due to generic competition and the Company discontinued selling Ximino at the end of the third quarter 2023.





Cost of goods sold increased by $0.4 million to $6.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $6.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, due to the increase in net product revenues.





Research and development costs were $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase is driven by a $4.0 million filing fee payment to the FDA in January 2024 for DFD-29 in addition to an accrued $3.0 million expense, for a contractual milestone payment owed to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd (“DRL”) triggered by the FDA’s acceptance of the DFD-29 NDA submission in March 2024. This was partially offset by lower clinical trial expenses to develop DFD-29 as the project concludes.





Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $4.9 million to $8.4 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, from $13.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The decrease is due to the Company’s expense reduction efforts.





The Company’s net loss was $10.4 million, or $(0.53) per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $10.1 million, or $(0.57) per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2023.





The Company’s non-GAAP results in the table below reflect Adjusted EBITDA of $11,000, or $0.001 per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(5.3 million), or $(0.30) per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are non-GAAP financial measures, each of which are reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures.”





At March 31, 2024, the Company had $24.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $27.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

In March 2024, the FDA accepted the Company’s NDA filing for DFD-29 and set a PDUFA goal date of November 4, 2024. If approved, DFD-29 has the potential to be the only oral, systemic therapy to address inflammatory lesions and erythema (redness) from rosacea, differentiating it as a potential best-in-class solution for the millions of patients suffering from rosacea. The Company submitted its NDA to the FDA seeking approval for DFD-29 for the treatment of inflammatory lesions and erythema of rosacea in adults in January 2024.



JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,057 $ 27,439 Accounts receivable, net of reserves 9,799 15,222 Inventory 10,580 10,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,577 3,588 Total current assets 47,013 56,455 Intangible assets, net 19,473 20,287 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 79 101 Other assets 6 6 Total assets $ 66,571 $ 76,849 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,343 $ 18,149 Due to related party 198 195 Accrued expenses 20,033 20,350 Accrued interest 241 22 Income taxes payable 37 53 Installment payments – licenses, short-term 3,000 3,000 Operating lease liability, short-term 84 99 Total current liabilities 38,936 41,868 Term loan, net of discount 14,684 14,622 Operating lease liability, long-term - 9 Total liabilities 53,620 56,499 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 13,932,310 and 13,323,952 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Common stock - Class A, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 95,746 92,703 Accumulated deficit (82,797 ) (72,355 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,951 20,350 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,571 $ 76,849





JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Three-Month Periods Ended ​ March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Product revenue, net $ 13,030 ​ $ 12,165 Other revenue - 48 Total revenue 13,030 12,213 Operating expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cost of goods sold – product revenue ​ 6,816 ​ ​ 6,449 Research and development ​ 7,884 ​ ​ 2,033 Selling, general and administrative ​ 8,420 ​ ​ 13,292 Total operating expenses ​ 23,120 ​ ​ 21,774 Loss from operations ​ (10,090 ) ​ ​ (9,561 ) Other expense (income) Interest income (217 ) ​ ​ (122 ) Interest expense ​ 548 ​ ​ 650 Foreign exchange transaction losses 21 47 Total other expense (income) ​ 352 ​ ​ 575 Loss before income taxes ​ (10,442 ) ​ ​ (10,136 ) Income tax expense - - Net Loss $ (10,442 ) ​ $ (10,136 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) ​ $ (0.57 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic and diluted 19,757,449 17,807,194

Use of Non-GAAP Measures:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures as presented in our Form 10-Q that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company has, in this press release, included certain non-GAAP measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation, less certain other non-cash and infrequent items not considered to be normal, recurring operating expenses, including, share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairments of acquired intangible assets, severance and foreign exchange transaction losses. In particular, we exclude the following matters for the reasons more fully described below:

Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation from our adjusted financial results because share-based compensation expense, which is non-cash, fluctuates from period to period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued.

Non-core and Short-term Research and Development Expense: We exclude research and development costs incurred in connection with our DFD-29 product candidate, including the filing fee payment made to the FDA and contractual milestone payment, which is the only product in our portfolio not currently approved for marketing and sale, because we do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating expenses that are core to our long-term strategy. Instead, our long-term strategy is focused on the marketing and sale of our core FDA-approved dermatological products and the out licensing our intellectual property and related technologies.

Amortization and impairments of Acquired Intangible assets: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with the acquisitions of intangible assets that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing. These amounts may include non-cash items such as the amortization impairments of acquired intangible assets.



Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are determined by dividing the resulting Adjusted EBITDA by the number of shares outstanding on an actual and fully diluted basis.

Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance because (i) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (ii) it excludes the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company’s core operating performance and (iii) it is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic, Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the manner in which they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company’s competitors.

The table below provides a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures: