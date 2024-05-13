Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,727 in the last 365 days.

Stereotaxis Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“Stereotaxis is driving continued commercial, technological, and strategic progress,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to report revenue growth in the first quarter and an increase in system backlog with two Genesis systems orders since our last call. Our innovation strategy remains key to driving substantial commercial success, and we are making robust progress on multiple fronts in line with previous timelines. The acquisition of APT, as detailed in a separate press release, provides us valuable commercial synergies and strengthens us strategically.”

“Regulatory submissions for the MAGiC catheter were made in both Europe and the United States during the first quarter. We appreciate the responsiveness and collaborative nature of both regulatory bodies, having had substantive interaction with both since the submissions. Formal testing of our smaller highly-accessible robot is advancing well, with the majority of tests successfully completed. Regulatory submissions for the robot are expected during the second quarter, and European regulatory clearance is anticipated mid-year followed by FDA clearance in the second half of the year. We also expect commercial launches later this year of a guidewire that expands our technology into new indications, a comprehensive product ecosystem in China, and a digital surgery solution enabling broad operating room connectivity.”

“We are continuing to advance our technology and strategy in a financially prudent fashion. We retain a strong balance sheet which allows us to bring our transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability. We have multiple shots on goal for breakout growth in 2025 and beyond.”

2024 First Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $6.9 million, growth of 5% from $6.5 million in the prior year first quarter. System revenue for the first quarter was $2.6 million and recurring revenue was $4.3 million, compared to $1.8 million and $4.7 million in the prior year first quarter, respectively.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 58% of revenue. Recurring revenue gross margin was 76% and system gross margin was 27%. Operating expenses in the first quarter of $8.7 million include $2.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses in the quarter were $6.1 million, compared to $6.9 million for adjusted operating expenses in the prior year first quarter.

Operating loss and net loss for the first quarter of 2024 were ($4.7) million and ($4.5) million, respectively, compared to ($5.6) million and ($5.3) million in the previous year. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, were ($2.2) million and ($1.9) million, respectively, compared with ($3.0) million and ($2.7) million in the previous year. Negative free cash flow for the first quarter was ($2.3) million.

Cash Balance and Liquidity
At March 31, 2024, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $18.2 million and no debt.

Forward Looking Expectations
Stereotaxis maintains its expectation of double-digit revenue growth for the full year 2024 driven by revenue recognition of system backlog and new system orders, and not incorporating contribution of revenue from APT.

First quarter cash utilization is typically higher than subsequent quarters. Stereotaxis anticipates a lower rate of cash utilization, even incorporating the expenses associated with acquiring, integrating and operating APT. Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to advance its transformative product ecosystem to market, fund its commercialization, and reach profitability without the need for additional financing.

Conference Call and Webcast
Stereotaxis will host a conference call and webcast today, May 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (International) and give the participant pass code 7212885. To access the live and replay webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Stereotaxis website at www.Stereotaxis.com.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, risks related to the completion, integration and ongoing operations relating to the proposed acquisition of APT set forth in our concurrent press release announcing the APT transaction, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Company Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly R. Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
Investors@Stereotaxis.com


STEREOTAXIS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
       
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2024       2023  
       
Revenue:      
Systems $ 2,612     $ 1,821  
Disposables, service and accessories   4,268       4,727  
Total revenue   6,880       6,548  
       
Cost of revenue:      
Systems   1,900       1,697  
Disposables, service and accessories   1,014       975  
Total cost of revenue   2,914       2,672  
       
Gross margin   3,966       3,876  
       
Operating expenses:      
Research and development   2,243       2,746  
Sales and marketing   3,003       3,148  
General and administrative   3,466       3,601  
Total operating expenses   8,712       9,495  
Operating loss   (4,746 )     (5,619 )
       
Interest income, net   239       272  
Net loss $ (4,507 )   $ (5,347 )
Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock   (331 )     (331 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,838 )   $ (5,678 )
       
Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders:      
Basic $ (0.06 )   $ (0.07 )
Diluted $ (0.06 )   $ (0.07 )
       
Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents:      
Basic   83,476,498       76,500,965  
Diluted   83,476,498       76,500,965  



STEREOTAXIS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
 
 
(in thousands, except share amounts) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
       
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,633     $ 19,818  
Restricted cash - current   525       525  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $609 and $672 at 2024 and 2023, respectively   3,953       3,822  
Inventories, net   8,252       8,426  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   845       676  
Total current assets   31,208       33,267  
Property and equipment, net   3,164       3,304  
Restricted cash   88       219  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   4,876       4,982  
Prepaid and other non-current assets   116       137  
Total assets $ 39,452     $ 41,909  
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 3,307     $ 3,190  
Accrued liabilities   3,164       2,972  
Deferred revenue   5,938       6,657  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   443       428  
Total current liabilities   12,852       13,247  
Long-term deferred revenue   1,581       1,637  
Operating lease liabilities   4,945       5,062  
Other liabilities   43       43  
Total liabilities   19,421       19,989  
       
Series A - Convertible preferred stock:      
Convertible preferred stock, Series A, par value $0.001; 21,908 and 22,358 shares outstanding at 2024 and 2023, respectively   5,464       5,577  
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock, par value $0.001; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 82,132,777 and 80,949,697 shares issued at 2024 and 2023, respectively   82       81  
Additional paid-in capital   556,878       554,148  
Treasury stock, 4,015 shares at 2024 and 2023   (206 )     (206 )
Accumulated deficit   (542,187 )     (537,680 )
Total stockholders' equity   14,567       16,343  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 39,452     $ 41,909  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stereotaxis Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more