Infinera Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Summary of Key Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) has issued a press release with a summary of key financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023. The press release is also published on Infinera’s Investor Relations website.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $453.5 million compared to $392.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $485.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.6% compared to 40.3% in the third quarter of 2023 and 37.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 2.5% compared to 2.0% in the third quarter of 2023 and 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $12.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(9.4) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $33.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 39.6% compared to 41.9% in the third quarter of 2023 and 38.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 7.2% compared to 7.7% in the third quarter of 2023 and 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $28.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $40.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP revenue for the year was $1,614.1 million compared to $1,573.2 million in 2022. GAAP gross margin for the year was 38.6% compared to 34.1% in 2022. GAAP operating margin for the year was (0.3)% compared to (3.8)% in 2022. GAAP net loss for the year was $(25.2) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to $(76.0) million, or $(0.35) per diluted share, in 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 39.9% compared to 37.3% in 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin for the year was 5.4% compared to 4.4% in 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the year was $53.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $26.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in 2022.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

On May 6, 2024, the Company announced that it expected to file its fiscal year 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Form 10-K”) on or before May 13, 2024. Due to process delays in the finalization of the audit of its fiscal year 2023 financial statements, the Company currently expects to file its Form 10-K on or before May 17, 2024.

As a result, the Company currently expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2024 on or before May 21, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Slides to be Made Available Online After the Filing of Form 10-K

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's fourth quarter of 2023 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website after filing its Form 10-K.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to the timing of filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, its expectations related to the filing of its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2024 and its expectations related to the furnishing of the investor slides reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter of 2023 financial results. Infinera’s auditors have not completed their audit of its financial results for the fiscal 2023 period, their review of its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 or their review of its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Infinera’s financial results for the fourth quarter of and full fiscal year 2023 are subject to all aspects of the final quarterly and annual review process and may change as a result of new information that arises, or new determinations that are made, in this process.

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, Infinera’s expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flows and other financial items and the drivers related to these; demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues, including delays, shortages, components that have been discontinued and increased costs, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; the effects of public health emergencies; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; Infinera’s international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera’s ability to remediate its recently disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s period reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, and amended February 29, 2024, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These SEC filings are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this summary of key financial results and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs, warehouse fire loss (recovery), litigation charges, gain on extinguishment of debt, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this summary of key financial results are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023   December 31,
2022 		  December 30, 2023   December 31,
2022
Revenue:              
Product $ 373,172     $ 398,880     $ 1,304,229     $ 1,268,624  
Services   80,284       87,056       309,899       304,618  
Total revenue   453,456       485,936       1,614,128       1,573,242  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of product   233,693       255,449       810,845       852,476  
Cost of services   42,643       45,485       167,532       161,630  
Amortization of intangible assets         4,451       10,621       23,138  
Restructuring and other related costs   2,218       37       2,218       222  
Total cost of revenue   278,554       305,422       991,216       1,037,466  
Gross profit   174,902       180,514       622,912       535,776  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   79,645       77,986       316,879       306,188  
Sales and marketing   42,532       41,373       166,938       146,445  
General and administrative   35,112       31,639       124,874       118,602  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,256       3,581       12,344       14,576  
Restructuring and other related costs   4,096       577       6,717       10,122  
Total operating expenses   163,641       155,156       627,752       595,933  
Income (loss) from operations   11,261       25,358       (4,840 )     (60,157 )
Other income (expense), net:              
Interest income   982       467       2,716       893  
Interest expense   (8,814 )     (7,255 )     (30,609 )     (26,015 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt                     15,521  
Other gain (loss), net   4,739       18,852       15,325       14,247  
Total other income (expense), net   (3,093 )     12,064       (12,568 )     4,646  
Income (loss) before income taxes   8,168       37,422       (17,408 )     (55,511 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes   (4,705 )     3,964       7,805       20,532  
Net income (loss) $ 12,873     $ 33,458     $ (25,213 )   $ (76,043 )
Net income (loss) per common share:              
Basic $ 0.06     $ 0.15     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.35 )
Diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.14     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.35 )
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share:              
Basic   230,509       219,921       226,726       216,376  
Diluted   233,090       258,030       226,726       216,376  
 

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 30, 2023       September 30, 2023       December 31, 2022       December 30, 2023       December 31, 2022    
Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 174,902   38.6 %   $ 158,320   40.3 %   $ 180,514     37.1 %   $ 622,912     38.6 %   $ 535,776     34.1 %
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     2,328         2,515         2,763           10,000           9,485      
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)             3,528         4,451           10,621           23,138      
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     2,218                 37           2,218           222      
Inventory related charges(4)                     (269 )                   14,381      
Global distribution center transition costs(5)                     509                     2,109      
Warehouse fire loss (recovery)(6)                               (1,985 )         2,232      
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 179,448   39.6 %   $ 164,363   41.9 %   $ 188,005     38.7 %   $ 643,766     39.9 %   $ 587,343     37.3 %
                                         
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 163,641       $ 150,665       $ 155,156         $ 627,752         $ 595,933      
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     10,429         13,230         13,834           52,150           51,530      
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256         2,976         3,581           12,344           14,576      
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     4,096         400         577           6,717           10,122      
Litigation charges (7)                                         1,350      
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 146,860       $ 134,059       $ 137,164         $ 556,541         $ 518,355      
                                         
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 11,261   2.5 %   $ 7,655   2.0 %   $ 25,358     5.2 %   $ (4,840 )   (0.3 )%   $ (60,157 )   (3.8 )%
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     12,757         15,745         16,597           62,150           61,015      
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256         6,504         8,032           22,965           37,714      
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     6,314         400         614           8,935           10,344      
Inventory related charges(4)                     (269 )                   14,381      
Global distribution center transition costs(5)                     509                     2,109      
Warehouse fire loss (recovery)(6)                               (1,985 )         2,232      
Litigation charges(7)                                         1,350      
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 32,588   7.2 %   $ 30,304   7.7 %   $ 50,841     10.5 %   $ 87,225     5.4 %   $ 68,988     4.4 %


    Three months ended Twelve months ended
    December 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss):                    
GAAP as reported   $ 12,873     $ (9,413 )   $ 33,458     $ (25,213 )   $ (76,043 )
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     12,757       15,745       16,597       62,150       61,015  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256       6,504       8,032       22,965       37,714  
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     6,314       400       614       8,935       10,344  
Inventory related charges(4)                 (269 )           14,381  
Global distribution center transition costs(5)                 509             2,109  
Warehouse fire loss (recovery)(6)                       (1,985 )     2,232  
Litigation charges(7)                             1,350  
Gain on extinguishment of debt(8)                             (15,521 )
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(9)     (4,852 )     7,527       (18,328 )     (14,755 )     (12,767 )
Income tax effects(10)     (780 )     (894 )     (308 )     1,292       1,319  
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 28,568     $ 19,869     $ 40,305     $ 53,389     $ 26,133  
                     
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (11):                    
Non-GAAP net income   $ 28,568     $ 19,869     $ 40,305     $ 53,389     $ 26,133  
Add: Interest expense, net     7,832       7,062       6,788       27,893       25,122  
Less: Other gain (loss), net     (113 )     (13 )     524       570       1,480  
Add: Income tax effects     (3,925 )     3,360       4,272       6,513       19,213  
Add: Depreciation     17,125       13,498       11,787       55,819       46,116  
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 49,713     $ 43,802     $ 62,628     $ 143,044     $ 115,104  
                     
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: GAAP                    
Basic   $ 0.06     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.15     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.35 )
Diluted(12)   $ 0.06     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.14     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.35 )
                     
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:                    
Basic     230,509       228,077       219,921       226,726       216,376  
Diluted(12)     233,090       228,077       258,030       226,726       216,376  


    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 30, 2023     September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022     December 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
Net Income per Common Share: Non-GAAP                              
Basic   $ 0.12     $ 0.09     $ 0.18     $ 0.24     $ 0.12  
Diluted(13)   $ 0.12     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.23     $ 0.12  
                               
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Common Share:                              
Basic     230,509       228,077       219,921       226,726       216,376  
Diluted(13)     259,210       257,219       258,030       255,468       219,398  

(1) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Cost of revenue   $ 2,328     $ 2,515     $ 2,763     $ 10,000     $ 9,485  
Total cost of revenue     2,328       2,515       2,763       10,000       9,485  
Research and development     4,917       5,734       6,292       22,474       23,553  
Sales and marketing     2,328       3,706       3,296       13,699       13,311  
General and administration     3,184       3,790       4,246       15,977       14,666  
Total operating expenses     10,429       13,230       13,834       52,150       51,530  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 12,757     $ 15,745     $ 16,597     $ 62,150     $ 61,015  

(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Coriant and Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(3) Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of headcount, the reduction of operating costs and Infinera's restructuring of certain international research and development operations. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(4) Inventory related charges were incurred as a result of the exit from certain product lines in connection with restructuring initiatives. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(5) Global distribution center transition costs were primarily freight and handling costs incurred to transfer and consolidate our inventory from existing warehouses to our global distribution center in southeastern Asia. Management has excluded the impact of these costs in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(6) Warehouse fire losses were incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Recoveries are recorded when they are probable of receipt. Management has excluded the impact of this loss and subsequent recoveries in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(7) Litigation charges are associated with the settlement of litigation matters. Management has excluded the impact of this charge in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results because it is non-recurring, and management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

(8) Gain on extinguishment of debt was recognized from the accounting for the partial repurchase of the 2024 convertible senior notes. Management has excluded the impact of this gain in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(9) Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(10) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(11) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expense, net, other gain (loss), net, income tax effects and depreciation expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.

(12) The GAAP diluted shares include potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a GAAP basis, as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

For purposes of calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share   $ 12,873     $ (9,413 )   $ 33,458     $ (25,213 )   $ (76,043 )
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax     104             1,637              
GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share   $ 12,977     $ (9,413 )   $ 35,095     $ (25,213 )   $ (76,043 )
                     
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     230,509       228,077       219,921       226,726       216,376  
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units     682             1,574              
Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan                 18              
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)     1,899             10,397              
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)                 26,120              
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)                              
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding     233,090       228,077       258,030       226,726       216,376  
                     
GAAP net income (loss) per common share:                    
Basic   $ 0.06     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.15     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.35 )
Diluted   $ 0.06     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.14     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.35 )

(a) For the three- months ended September 30, 2023, there were 1.9 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 5.8 million and 28.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(b) For each of the three-months ended December 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 26.1 million and 26.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(c) For the three-months ended December 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 0.9 million and zero shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(13) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Refer to the diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below.

For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Non-GAAP net income for basic earnings per share   $ 28,568     $ 19,869     $ 40,305     $ 53,389     $ 26,133  
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax     1,652       1,359       1,637       5,370        
Non-GAAP net income for diluted earnings per share   $ 30,220     $ 21,228     $ 41,942     $ 58,759     $ 26,133  
                     
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     230,509       228,077       219,921       226,726       216,376  
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units     682       1,123       1,574       1,674       2,935  
Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan                 18       53       87  
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)     1,899       1,899       10,397              
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)     26,120       26,120       26,120       26,120        
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)                       895        
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding     259,210       257,219       258,030       255,468       219,398  
                     
Non-GAAP net income per common share:                    
Basic   $ 0.12     $ 0.09     $ 0.18     $ 0.24     $ 0.12  
Diluted   $ 0.12     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.23     $ 0.12  

(a) For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 5.8 million and 28.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(b) For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2022, there were 26.9 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(c) For the three-months ended December 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share. For the twelve- months ended December 31, 2022, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share.

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 79,652     $ (29,793 )   $ (564 )   $ 49,510     $ (37,560 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (21,414 )     (13,318 )     (8,303 )     (62,314 )     (46,053 )
Free cash flow   $ 58,238     $ (43,111 )   $ (8,867 )   $ (12,804 )   $ (83,613 )
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values)
(Unaudited)

  December 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,505     $ 178,657  
Short-term restricted cash   517       7,274  
Accounts receivable, net   381,981       419,735  
Inventory   431,163       374,855  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   129,218       152,451  
Total current assets   1,115,384       1,132,972  
Property, plant and equipment, net   206,997       172,929  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   39,973       34,543  
Intangible assets   24,819       47,787  
Goodwill   240,566       232,663  
Long-term restricted cash   837       3,272  
Other long-term assets   50,662       44,972  
Total assets $ 1,679,238     $ 1,669,138  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 299,005     $ 304,880  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   110,758       141,450  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   85,203       78,849  
Short-term debt, net   25,512       510  
Accrued warranty   17,266       19,747  
Deferred revenue   136,248       158,501  
Total current liabilities   673,992       703,937  
Long-term debt, net   658,756       667,719  
Long-term accrued warranty   15,934       16,874  
Long-term deferred revenue   21,332       23,178  
Long-term deferred tax liability   1,805       2,348  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   47,464       45,862  
Other long-term liabilities   43,364       29,573  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding		          
Common stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares - 500,000 in 2023 and 500,000 in 2022
Issued and outstanding shares - 230,994 in 2023 and 220,408 in 2022		   231       220  
Additional paid-in capital   1,976,014       1,901,491  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (34,848 )     (22,471 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,724,806 )     (1,699,593 )
Total stockholders' equity   216,591       179,647  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,679,238     $ 1,669,138  
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net loss $ (25,213 )   $ (76,043 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   78,784       83,830  
Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs   1,200       6,066  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount   3,862       6,109  
Operating lease expense   7,464       9,421  
Stock-based compensation expense   62,150       61,015  
Gain on extinguishment of debt         (15,521 )
Other, net   (823 )     1,218  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   38,511       (69,024 )
Inventory   (57,864 )     (89,527 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   9,683       (34,046 )
Accounts payable   (2,921 )     88,256  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (40,063 )     (24,443 )
Deferred revenue   (25,260 )     15,129  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   49,510       (37,560 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (62,314 )     (46,053 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (62,314 )     (46,053 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes   98,751       373,750  
Repayment of 2024 Notes   (83,446 )     (280,842 )
Payment of debt issuance cost   (2,108 )     (12,451 )
Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility   50,000       80,000  
Repayment of asset-based revolving credit facility   (50,000 )     (80,000 )
Repayment of mortgage payable   (510 )     (533 )
Principal payments on finance lease obligations   (1,023 )     (1,314 )
Payment of term license obligation   (10,417 )     (7,739 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   14,931       15,189  
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement   (2,465 )     (3,714 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   13,713       82,346  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (16,253 )     (12,051 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (15,344 )     (13,318 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   189,203       202,521  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 173,859     $ 189,203  
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 14,109     $ 15,126  
Cash paid for interest $ 22,394     $ 14,787  
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,104     $ 7,435  
Transfer of inventory to fixed assets $ 1,847     $ 9,332  
Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 23,326     $ 9,178  

(1) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands):

  December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,505     $ 178,657  
Short-term restricted cash   517       7,274  
Long-term restricted cash   837       3,272  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 173,859     $ 189,203  
 

Infinera Corporation
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

    Q1'22   Q2'22   Q3'22   Q4'22   Q1'23   Q2'23   Q3'23   Q4'23
GAAP Revenue $(Mil)   $ 338.9     $ 358.0     $ 390.4     $ 485.9     $ 392.1     $ 376.2     $ 392.4     $ 453.5  
GAAP Gross Margin %     32.9 %     30.5 %     34.4 %     37.1 %     37.5 %     38.0 %     40.3 %     38.6 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1)     36.2 %     36.1 %     37.8 %     38.7 %     38.8 %     39.3 %     41.9 %     39.6 %
GAAP Revenue Composition:                                
Domestic %     50 %     51 %     57 %     61 %     60 %     58 %     59 %     67 %
International %     50 %     49 %     43 %     39 %     40 %     42 %     41 %     33 %
Customers >10% of Revenue           1       1       1             1       1       1  
Cash Related Information:                                
Cash from Operations $(Mil)   $ 15.8     $ (72.4 )   $ 19.6     $ (0.6 )   $ (1.8 )   $ 1.4     $ (29.7 )   $ 79.6  
Capital Expenditures $(Mil)   $ 16.1     $ 10.6     $ 11.0     $ 8.3     $ 16.8     $ 10.8     $ 13.3     $ 21.4  
Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil)   $ 21.6     $ 21.1     $ 21.3     $ 19.8     $ 19.6     $ 19.8     $ 20.0     $ 19.4  
DSOs(2)     74       77       66       79       78       79       76       77  
Inventory Metrics:                                
Raw Materials $(Mil)   $ 41.2     $ 50.4     $ 43.5     $ 48.7     $ 67.6     $ 85.4     $ 110.4     $ 133.6  
Work in Process $(Mil)   $ 55.4     $ 58.9     $ 62.6     $ 66.6     $ 71.8     $ 71.9     $ 69.9     $ 68.4  
Finished Goods $(Mil)   $ 195.1     $ 200.3     $ 224.9     $ 259.6     $ 273.6     $ 270.1     $ 276.6     $ 229.2  
Total Inventory $(Mil)   $ 291.7     $ 309.6     $ 331.0     $ 374.9     $ 413.0     $ 427.4     $ 456.9     $ 431.2  
Inventory Turns(3)     3.0       3.0       3.0       3.4       2.4       2.2       2.1       2.5  
Worldwide Headcount     3,206       3,186       3,199       3,267       3,351       3,365       3,369       3,389  
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands):                                
Basic     212,182       215,509       217,620       219,921       222,393       225,922       228,077       230,509  
Diluted     287,588       285,968       268,927       258,030       229,404       262,712       257,219       259,210  

(1) Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs and warehouse fire loss (recovery). For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of prior periods that are not otherwise provided herein, see the prior period earnings releases available on our Investor Relations webpage.

(2) Infinera calculates DSO based on 91 days. Fiscal year 2022 was 53 weeks and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 98 days. When calculation is based on 98 days, DSO was 85 days for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

(3) Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is calculated as GAAP cost of revenue less stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs and warehouse fire loss (recovery), as illustrated in the reconciliation of gross profit above, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.


