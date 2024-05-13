Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,737 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox orders flags back to full-staff after Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral

NEWS RELEASE

May 13, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags back to full-staff after Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral 

SALT LAKE CITY (May 13, 2024 ) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be raised back to full-staff on all state facilities after the funeral services of Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin Police Department who died in the line of duty. 

###

You just read:

Gov. Cox orders flags back to full-staff after Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more