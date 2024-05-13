Gov. Cox orders flags back to full-staff after Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser funeral
SALT LAKE CITY (May 13, 2024 ) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be raised back to full-staff on all state facilities after the funeral services of Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin Police Department who died in the line of duty.
