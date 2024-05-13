BitMart Launches Meme Coin Season Carnival Campaign to Celebrate Crypto Community's Creativity and Innovation

Mahe, Seychelles, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Meme Coin Season Carnival campaign, a vibrant celebration of the dynamic and creative crypto community. This campaign aims to highlight the growing popularity of meme coins and foster engagement among crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

The BitMart Meme Coin Season Carnival offers an array of exciting activities and rewards, inviting participants to join in the fun and showcase their creativity. Here's what the carnival entails:

1. BitMart Meme Coin King Awards Voting (@BitMartExchange X on Twitter)

Participants can vote for their favorite meme coins, contributing to the selection of the ultimate Meme Coin King. A total of 1,000 USDT in rewards will be distributed to lucky voters.

2. Meme Coin Meme War Meme Competition

Meme enthusiasts are invited to unleash their creativity and meme-making skills to share a prize pool of 1,500 USDT.

3. Guess the Next 100x Meme Coin (@BitMartExchange on Instagram)

Participants can showcase their market insight by guessing the next breakout meme coin. Participants will get a chance to share 100 USDT in rewards for their predictions.

4. Meme Coin Season AMA on @BitMartExchange X (Twitter)

Engage directly with industry experts and influencers in a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) session focused on meme coins. Gain valuable insights and participate in discussions about the future of meme coins in the crypto landscape. Follow @BitMartExchange on X for event details.

"We are excited to launch this campaign as a tribute to the creativity and innovation of the crypto community,” said Nickolas Hoog, VP of Marketing at BitMart. “Meme coins have captured the imagination of enthusiasts worldwide, and this carnival is our way of celebrating their contribution to the ever-evolving crypto space."

For more information about the campaign and terms and conditions, visit BitMart’s Meme Coin Seasonal Campaign announcement page .

