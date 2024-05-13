Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,734 in the last 365 days.

Aprea Therapeutics to Attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced that management will attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference that will take place May 14-15, 2024 in New York, NY. Details are as follows:

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: May 14-15, 2024
Location: New York, NY
   

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Aprea

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor in development for solid tumor indications. Aprea has completed all IND-enabling studies for its oral, small molecule WEE1 inhibitor, APR-1051, and recently received FDA clearance of its IND. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Aprea Therapeutics to Attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more