Aprea Therapeutics to Attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced that management will attend the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference that will take place May 14-15, 2024 in New York, NY. Details are as follows:

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference Date: May 14-15, 2024 Location: New York, NY

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Aprea

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor in development for solid tumor indications. Aprea has completed all IND-enabling studies for its oral, small molecule WEE1 inhibitor, APR-1051, and recently received FDA clearance of its IND. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com