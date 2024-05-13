Oregon DOJ Concludes OLCC Investigation; Criminal Charges not Warranted

Salem, Ore. – In a letter to Governor Tina Kotek today, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced that, after thoroughly investigating allegations that employees of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) improperly used their positions to obtain in-demand bottles of bourbon, the Oregon Department of Justice has concluded that criminal charges are not warranted.

The summary report (linked here) is limited to criminal matters and does not separately address whether the conduct of any OLCC employee violated Oregon’s civil ethics laws. To the extent allowed by law, documents and reports resulting from the criminal investigation will be available to the Oregon Government Ethics Commission for consideration in its pending ethics investigation.

The investigation was conducted by DOJ’s Criminal Justice Division (CJ) and overseen by CJ Chief Counsel Michael Slauson. CJ investigators reviewed more than 10,000 OLCC internal documents, reports, and emails, and interviewed more than 40 individuals, including OLCC employees, former employees, associates of employees, OLCC commissioners, liquor store agents and employees, liquor industry personnel, legislators, and citizens who reported complaints. Special agents also obtained and analyzed records from OLCC and non-OLCC sources, including liquor stores, liquor distributors, and financial institutions.

“It is critical that Oregonians have trust in our state agencies, their leaders and employees. I am pleased with the thoroughness of the investigation and the professionalism demonstrated by our DOJ team, led by CJ Chief Counsel Slauson, and including AAGs Kurt Miller and Toby Tingleaf, and Special Agents Vince Cui and Keri Jasso,” Attorney General Rosenblum said.