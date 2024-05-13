Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Climate and Transportation Research Center

Monday, May 13, 2024

An initiative advancing the nation’s transportation decarbonization and resilient infrastructure

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced $1.7 million in research funding for a Climate Change and Transportation Research Center at the University of California, Davis. The new Center for Emissions Reduction, Resiliency, and Climate Equity in Transportation, established through a cooperative agreement with DOT, will support the DOT Climate Change Center as well many related Department climate and research programs

“Tackling the climate crisis and making our infrastructure more resilient has never been more urgent,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The funding and the new research center we’re announcing today will help develop the solutions we need to reduce carbon pollution from transportation and improve the resiliency of our infrastructure—and help turn those findings into national policy. ”

The new Center will advance research and technologies to support the Nation’s clean energy goals, accelerate decarbonization of the transportation sector, strengthen the resilience of the Nation’s transportation infrastructure, and address environmental inequities created by the transportation system.

“This investment will spur innovation and support research-backed transportation decisions across the nation,” said Dr. Robert C. Hampshire, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology and Chief Science Officer.

The Center is comprised of partner institutions, including California State University Long Beach, Texas Southern University, University of California, Riverside, University of Southern California, and the University of Vermont, to collectively execute research activities.

For more information, reach out to ClimateResearch@dot.gov.

