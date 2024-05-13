Fish and Wildlife Almanac, May 13 (published May 13, 2024)

Spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

Firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period can participate in the final hunt period from Wednesday, May 22, through Friday, May 31. Hunters can also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.

Turkey licenses can be purchased online, by phone at 888-665-4236, or in person from a license agent. More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. Hunters concerned about avian influenza and wild turkeys can find USDA safe handling practices and additional information on the DNR avian influenza webpage.

Minnesota DNR invites people to share pheasant and turkey observations

Minnesotans will be able to report observations of ring-necked pheasants and wild turkeys in a citizen science effort by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

People can report any pheasant and turkeys they see in the wild from May through September. Information from the reports will help the Minnesota DNR monitor pheasant and turkey population trends, evaluate conservation efforts and make decisions about harvest regulations. People can report pheasants and turkeys of all ages.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, people can enter information on the Minnesota DNR website. The page will also include the opportunity to sign up for email updates that will be sent out when results are available from the reporting effort.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on alternative lawns and invasive earthworms

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, May 15, Daniel Schultz, a master naturalist and volunteer community habitat coordinator with the National Wildlife Federation, will discuss creating biodiverse lawns with native plant species. Also, participants will hear tips and have questions answered on managing and maintaining a native lawn landscape.

In a webinar on Wednesday, May 22, Laura Van Riper, DNR terrestrial invasive species program coordinator, will discuss effects of invasive earthworms and provide more detail on jumping worms, including how to identify them, known current distribution, and research and regulatory updates. Also, participants will learn about actions people can take to prevent and report jumping worms and other invasive earthworm species.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.