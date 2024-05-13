New program at Orwell Corner celebrates cultural diversity in agriculture

CANADA, May 13 - A new program launched at Orwell Corner Historic Village will teach Island students about the agricultural traditions of the Mi’kmaq, French Acadians and British settlers.

Agri-CULTURE Seeds of Change, which kicked off last month, is an educational project funded by the federal department of Canadian Heritage’s official languages program. Students from Mount Stewart Consolidated, L'École François-Buote, and Souris Regional School are collaborating to create three distinct gardens to represent Mi’kmaq, Acadian, and Scottish agricultural heritage.

Students will work under the guidance of advisors from the Abegweit First Nation, the Acadian Museum, and the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation.

“These gardens will serve as living classrooms, teaching students about the agricultural tools, techniques, and languages used by each group in the past to cultivate food,” said Jason MacNeil, programming coordinator, PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. “This program will not only enrich the educational experience at Orwell Corner but also give people a more comprehensive understanding of the Island’s diverse agriculture history.”

The Agri-CULTURE Seeds of Change program will become a cornerstone of Orwell Corner Historic Village's educational offerings.

Island educators interested in the program can email orwellcorner@gov.pe.ca for more information.

