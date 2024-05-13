Submit Release
Claritas HealthTech Further Expands Global Presence with Entry into Brazil Focusing on its Solutions in Nuclear Medicine

LONDON and NEW YORK and SAO PAULO, Brazil, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech (“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced medical image enhancement, reconstruction, and AI solutions for the medical industry, is pleased to announce today, that it has selected Sao Paulo as its base for its Brazilian business headquarters.

With an established presence in Asia and a successful entry into the European and North American markets, the new Sao Paulo base will cater to meet Brazil’s existing and rapidly growing demand for imaging solutions in nuclear medicine. Mr. Chetan Baxi, Co-founder and Director of Claritas, commented, “After completing the initial tests and validations with our Brazilian partners, we are confident that iPET™, our nuclear medicine platform will provide rapid, accurate and affordable imaging solutions to benefit patients, clinicians, and hospitals.”

Claritas in Brazil will be led by Dr Fernando Salis, a twenty-year veteran in the nuclear medicine industry. Dr Salis commented, “Having reviewed the various available imaging solutions in the nuclear medicine field, I can say with confidence that Claritas iPET™ is by far the most advanced and accurate solutions in the market. iPET™ has the potential to transform the nuclear medicine imaging market providing significant benefits to patients with reduced radiation exposure, and for clinicians with accurate readings.

As part of this initiative, Claritas aims to establish collaborations with leading stakeholders in Brazil for effective rollout and deployment. The company aims to commence several R&D collaborations with leading medical institutions in Brazil by Q4 this year.

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI-assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology, enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives. All Claritas products, including iRAD and iPET, are fully compliant with HIPPA and GDPR requirements.

