The GradCafe Data Shows Spike in AI Graduate Program Interest Worldwide
According to new data from The GradCafe, student interest in artificial intelligence programs surged in 2016, spiked in 2018, and continues at elevated rates.
Unlike some tech trends that wane in popularity over time, we expect artificial intelligence graduate programs to hold steady.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to new graduate application data from The GradCafe, the leading online platform for graduate school admissions information, student interest in artificial intelligence programs continues to swell after a burst of applications in 2018.
— Dr. Robert Johns
Newly released graduate school admissions data covering the past fifteen years shows the percentage of annual graduate applications related to artificial intelligence is increasing, making up between 0.2% and 0.4% of all graduate applications on record (from The GradCafe’s database of more than 840,000 survey submissions). This more than doubles the rate of interest seen between 2013-2015.
While artificial intelligence might seem like a buzzword, it’s paramount for any business that plans to thrive in the next ten years. Rising interest in AI programs from master's and doctorate-seeking graduate students began in 2016 with an additional spike in 2018.
“We reviewed trends relating to machine learning, deep learning, NLP, computer vision, and other AI-related terms. What we found is no surprise; we’re seeing elevated interest across these topics,” says Dr. Robert Johns, Data Scientist at The GradCafe. “Unlike some tech trends that wane in popularity over time, we expect artificial intelligence graduate programs to hold steady.”
The GradCafe’s data also shows information about the availability of university programs specializing in artificial intelligence. Dr. Johns notes, “Before 2016, many artificial intelligence programs rolled up to a more general degree in computer science. That has changed.”
“For example, Carnegie Mellon University boasted a sizable percentage of applications to their machine learning programs from 2013-2015. The competitive landscape for AI programs changed in 2016. That year, we saw popular grad programs from Georgia Tech, the University of Edinburgh, and others.”
The GradCafe is the premier online platform for graduate school admissions information, providing prospective students with access to real-time admission results, program reviews, and application insights for over 250 graduate schools worldwide. With a database of over 840,000 admission results, The GradCafe empowers graduate school applicants to make informed decisions about their academic futures.
