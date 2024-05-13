Chicagoland HVAC Business Sold by Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group logo Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange, a business broker specializing in the HVAC industry, has facilitated the successful acquisition of an Illinois Commercial HVAC Company.

MADISON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, a distinguished business broker specializing in the HVAC industry, has facilitated the successful acquisition of an Illinois Commercial HVAC Company serving the Chicagoland area. Established in 2005, the company has been a cornerstone in providing top-notch HVAC services to commercial clients throughout the region.

The deal, managed by Lange, included the transfer of both the business operations and a 15,000-square-foot building, ensuring continuity and growth for the new owners.

A key highlight of the acquisition is the retention of 11 full-time employees, who will continue their careers under the leadership of the new owners. This continuity ensures that the company's reputation for excellence and professionalism remains unchanged.

The seller will remain actively involved during the transitional phase, providing guidance and support to facilitate a seamless handover.

Commenting on the acquisition, Lange expressed his confidence in the company's future under new ownership, stating, "I am thrilled to have played a part in this successful sale. With a solid foundation, a talented team, and strategic leadership, I am confident that the company will continue to thrive in the years to come."

About Patrick Lange

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Madison, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well-suited to working with some of the most successful HVAC business owners in the country. He specializes in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue and maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He sells a record number of HVAC and plumbing businesses nationwide.

Patrick has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida. In his downtime, he enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and extended family.