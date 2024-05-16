CU*SOUTH Partners with North Western Employees Credit Union to Enhance Financial Management Tools for Members
Iowa-based institution seeking to deliver innovative tools to help members reach their financial goals.
Through our collaboration with CU*SOUTH, we're in a position to enhance how our members manage their finances, fostering financial stability and prosperity within our hardworking communities.”FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU*SOUTH, a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, is proud to announce its partnership with North Western Employees Credit Union (NWECU), based in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This collaboration is set to introduce advanced financial management tools and solutions to NWECU's 1,200 members, underscoring CU*SOUTH's commitment to credit union growth and the empowerment of communities through innovative banking solutions.
This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a transformative journey for NWECU, with the integration of CU*SOUTH's advanced core platform technology scheduled to enhance member services and operational efficiency. Members of NWECU can look forward to a range of new financial management capabilities, designed to cater to multiple demographics within the credit union's membership.
Established in 1941, NWECU has a long-standing history of dedication to employees and family members of Union Pacific railroad, associated transportation companies, and various local businesses across numerous Iowa and Nebraska communities.
Mary Siek, manager and CFO of NWECU, said aligning with CU*SOUTH opens up an avenue to provide an expanded suite of financial tools to members.
“Through our collaboration with CU*SOUTH, we're in a position to enhance how our members manage their finances, fostering financial stability and prosperity within our hardworking communities,” said Siek. “Additionally, CU*SOUTH’s mission and unwavering dedication to facilitating credit union growth resonates with us.”
Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, said NWECU's commitment to the community and members' financial well-being is inspiring.
"Our collaboration with NWECU represents a shared vision of empowering members with cutting-edge financial tools and services,” said West. “We are excited to support them in this new chapter, leveraging our technology and resources to enhance member experiences."
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.
About North Western Employees Credit Union
North Western Employees Credit Union serves over 1,200 members across Iowa and Nebraska, offering a broad spectrum of financial services and savings programs. Chartered in 1941, NWECU is committed to supporting the financial goals of its members, including employees and families of Union Pacific Railroad, associated transportation companies, and select local businesses. Learn more at nwecu.org.
