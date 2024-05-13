We invested Over UAH 4 Billion in the Development of Kyiv Airport and Brought It to the Leaders, Mr. Kostrzhevskyi
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kyiv International Airport Denis Kostrzhevskyi, announced that Master-Avia, LLC has fully settled all debts of the municipal enterprise ‘Kyiv’ Airport and has invested over 200 M EURO in the development of its infrastructure over the course of 13 years.
He wrote about this in the author's piece for Ukrainska Pravda.
‘This also led to the creation of about 10,000 new jobs in the aviation and related service industries, as well as more than half a billion hryvnias of taxes paid,’ Kostrzhevskyi said.
He noted that prior to the onset of the large-scale war in Ukraine, the ‘Kyiv’ Airport was one of the largest taxpayers among the municipal enterprises of the capital and consistently increased its passenger flow.
"In 2018-2019, the passenger flow surpassed 2.6 million passengers, making the airport the second busiest in Ukraine in this regard. Despite facing significant challenges such as higher land lease payments compared to all airports in Ukraine combined and bearing a substantial financial burden from servicing loans acquired for reconstruction, Master-Avia, LLC achieved such success," emphasised Denys Kostrzhevskyi.
Despite what he described as rather discriminatory conditions, according to him, Master-Avia, LLC achieved impressive results and continued to develop the airport.
"The 'Kyiv' Airport attracted new companies to collaborate – in total, approximately 40 were based here. It also became a base for one of the largest low-cost carriers – WizzAir. With the introduction of visa-free travel for Ukraine, flights from this airport to Europe became more convenient and accessible," he added.
Despite the ongoing war, the airport team is engaged in negotiations to attract investments with several international partners at both the state and private levels. The war in Ukraine unequivocally underscored the strategic necessity of having a modern airport on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Aviators are convinced that victory awaits Ukraine in the near future, and the capital of Ukraine will have an upgraded, modern airport.
