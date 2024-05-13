Bridge deck pour will cause delays, one lane traffic

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be working on pouring part of the new bridge deck on the Snake River bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 390 on May 13, Monday morning, beginning at 5 a.m.

Crews need to bring in equipment to prepare for the job, including a pump truck and a loader. Due to the rising levels in the Snake River, crews will have to reduce traffic to one lane for roughly an hour, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations until 6 a.m.

This will be the first of many bridge deck pours, so drivers should expect similar operations in the next few weeks on select days.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of 2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver . The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.