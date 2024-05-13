MPD Searching for Northwest Moped Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District are searching for a robbery suspect who stole a moped in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 8 p.m., the victim reported he was driving his moped in the 2400 block of 15th Street, Northwest, when two suspects came up behind him, with one pushing him off the moped. The suspect took the victim’s phone and then drove off on the victim’s moped.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24071380