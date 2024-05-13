Vietnamese, Chinese Party officials pledge stronger cooperation

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung received Assistant Minister of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s International Department Zhao Shitong in Hà Nội on Monday.

The officials highly evaluated positive development steps in the bilateral relations since the two historic visits made by the top leaders of the two Parties.

They agreed that the two strategic advisory bodies on foreign affairs of the CPV and CPC will step up their coordination and will work with relevant agencies and localities in a bid to effectively implement the two countries’ high-level common perceptions, joint statements, and bilateral cooperation documents.

Trung highlighted the sound and practical development in the bilateral relations and expressed his appreciation for the Chinese people’s assistance to Vietnam's revolutionary cause and socialist construction and development process through various periods, including the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory. He went on noting that the Việt Nam-China relationship is a top priority of the Vietnamese Party and State.

For his part, Zhao congratulated Việt Nam on its great achievements under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee, with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the helm.

Zhao led a delegation from the CPC Central Committee’s International Department to pay a working visit to Việt Nam on Sunday and Monday. Earlier, he held talks with Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Ngô Lê Vân, during which the two sides discussed cooperation orientations between the the two agencies and the promotion of exchanges through the Party channel in the time to come. — VNS