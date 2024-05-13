Training course kicks off for Vietnamese staff officers on UN missions

VIETNAM, May 13 -

HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence on Monday opened a training course for United Nations staff officers with the support of the US Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI).

The course, taking place from May 13-29, aims to equip UN staff officers of the Việt Nam People's Army and partner countries with knowledge and skills within the framework of the GPOI programme who are preparing to deploy tasks in UN peacekeeping missions, or those working in this field.

It is designed to prepare Vietnamese trainees who are about to join UN peacekeeping missions.

This is also a chance to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and the US and international partners in the peacekeeping field.

Lee Seck Weng, head of the GPOI Lecturer Team, said Việt Nam has come a long way in contributing to UN peacekeeping missions with the deployment of military personnel since 2014.

Việt Nam's peacekeeping force has not only created a significant impact on the ground but also inspired others to join in the noble cause of maintaining peace in areas affected by conflicts and disasters, Lee added. – VNS