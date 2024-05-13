Congress Must Take Action to Protect Staff From Sexual Attacks in Federal Prison
Over 1300 incidents of inmates exposing themselves or engaging in sexual acts in front of female staff at Thomson prison were swept under the rug.
A Federal law is needed to protect our correctional workers from sexual attacks from inmates at all federal prisons, and Victims of sexual attacks experience significant trauma. Enough is Enough!”THOMSON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former inmate at Thomson Federal Prison has pleaded guilty to charges of lewd exposure with intent to arouse or satisfy his sexual desires and a sexual attack on female staff at Thomson. This case has been closed thanks to the implementation of a new state law and the actions of Senator Ernst to bring awareness of sexual attacks on Female staff.
The guilty plea comes after an incident in which he sexually attacked a female staff member by exposing his genitals in a lewd manner. The incident sparked outrage and calls for action to protect female staff members at Thomson and every Federal Prison. Thanks to the new state law, which provides stricter penalties for sexual attacks in correctional facilities, He was brought to justice and will face the consequences of his actions.
We would like to express our gratitude to Senator Ernst for her efforts in calling out the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) for their failure to protect female staff members. Her actions have shed light on the issue and have helped bring about change. We also call on Senator Durbin and Senator Grassley to take further action and create a federal law to ensure that measures are in place to protect all staff members at Thomson and throughout the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Over 1300 incidents of inmates exposing themselves or engaging in sexual acts in front of female staff at Thomson prison were swept under the rug. Despite the traumatic experiences endured by staff, the BOP has failed to take appropriate action to protect them. In light of this alarming situation, we are calling on Congress to pass a federal law to protect staff from sexual attacks and indecent exposure on federal property at Thomson Federal Prison.
Despite the traumatic experiences endured by female staff, the BOP has simply relocated the inmates responsible for these heinous acts, without addressing the underlying issue of sexual attacks. This has left many staff members feeling unsupported in their workplace. The lack of action by the BOP has sparked outrage and calls for immediate change.
