“Love Cake” Releases With Literary Praise

The second book in the CAKE series delves into the life of a cisgender Black man and his struggles with his trans girlfriend and business partner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Douglas Bell, African-American writer and novelist, announces the release of his second novel, "Love Cake". "Love Cake" is the second novel in the CAKE series and the storyline follows the life of a cisgender Black man and his struggles with disappointing his trans girlfriend and business partner.More than 2 million people identify as transgender across the United States, yet transgender characters and romances are hard to find in American literature. Bell drew from his core of straight, cisgender, transgender, gay, and lesbian friends to further develop the characters in "Love Cake".“I felt the main characters of 'Cake Walk', Bryan and Nadia, had so much more to give so l wanted to continue their journey and explore additional concepts and real-life scenarios in 'Love Cake',” said Douglas Bell, Author. “'Love Cake' touches on themes of identity, discrimination, personal boundaries, and the complexities of interacting with customers and employees in a business environment.”"Love Cake" is published by Bumbershoot Press, Bell’s own publishing company, launched after the release of his debut novel. "Love Cake" has received early praise from the literary and transgender communities.“An earnest LGBTQ+ story set against the turmoil of the pandemic...the author’s portrayal of trans-cis and interracial relationships, plus the dynamics of Covid-19 and MAGA politics, give this novel a topical urgency,” Kirkus Reviews.The Love Cake release party will be held at Kindred Stories in Houston on May 18. For more information or to register to attend visit https://bit.ly/3yfBkgX . "Love Cake" is available in hard copy, paperback, or electronic copy at douglasbellbooks.com . For upcoming tour dates and speaking opportunities please email press@sokinfluencerpr.com.